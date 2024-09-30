Star Pelaw moves from ARC to SIS for future meets

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Star Sports has announced that its acquisition of Star Pelaw, formerly Pelaw Grange Greyhound Stadium, will work in tandem with SIS for future media meetings.

Following last week’s news that the County Durham stadium will become Star Pelaw, it has been confirmed that the track will switch from Arena Racing Company (ARC) to SIS for future media meetings.

This is in the aim of having two full racecards broadcast each week.

Ben Keith, Star Sports Owner, commented: “We have had some good feedback and interest from the takeover announcement earlier this week and are enjoying every step of the way building up to the first meeting as Star Pelaw.

“The excitement is already building and we look forward to confirming our opening fixture soon.

“For now, I must thank the team at SIS, who we are most grateful to and look forward to working with.”

Meanwhile, SIS emphasised that it is fully committed to delivering a sustainable and successful greyhound racing service that serves the needs of all the sport’s stakeholders.

“This agreement with Star Sports significantly enhances our offering with additional high-quality content and we look forward to working together to make Star Pelaw a major success,” Paul Witten, Managing Director EMEA at SIS, concluded.

The stadium had been in the ownership of the McKenna family since 1965 and was Star’s first acquisition of a greyhound stadium.

Star Sports’ Kim Sanzone is now heading up the new venture, assisted by the Racing Manager at Pelaw Grange, David Gray, who will continue in his current role.

Jeff McKenna, Managing Director at Pelaw Grange, said last week: “We are delighted to be handing over the reins to Star Sports who are an innovative company, committed to investing in greyhound racing. An exciting opportunity lies ahead for staff, trainers, owners and punters alike.

“Pelaw Grange Stadium has been in our family for just short of 60 years and I would like to give a massive thank you to all involved – staff, trainers, owners, punters, bookmakers, sponsors and ARC who have supported us along the way.

“It is now time for myself and Theresa to retire, step down, focus on being with family and friends and enjoy our life and hobbies outside of greyhound racing.”