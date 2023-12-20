SBC News William Hill sponsors first Boxing Day meet at Aintree
AINTREE RACECOURSE, LIVERPOOL, UK : 9 April 2022 : Three Stripe Life ridden by Davy Russell gallops towards the Winning Post on the way to winning the Mersey Novices Hurdle at Aintree

Jessie Sale December 20, 2023

William Hill has announced that it is sponsoring the first ever Boxing Day meeting at Aintree racecourse.

Including the notable Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle (formerly the Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle), the bookmaker will sponsor six of the seven races on the card in total.

Lee Phelps, Spokesperson for William Hill and Senior Sports Writer, said: “While many are winding down for Christmas, the racing world is revving up. 

“Boxing Day is always a massive day in the racing calendar and this year is even bigger with Aintree hosting its first ever 26 December meeting, which includes the inaugural running of the historic Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle as the Grade 1 William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle.”

The Novices’ Hurdle was won in 2022 by superstar Constitution Hill when the race was contested as the Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.

“Our place as the official betting partner of the Grand National Festival in April is a very important one and we’re delighted to be further expanding our relationship with Aintree,” continued Phelps.

“Boxing Day races tend to draw big crowds, which is one draw of being involved as a sponsor, while the Grade 1, which has a roll of honour including none other than Constitution Hill, is sure to play a starring role in the wider Christmas coverage of the sport.”

With existing sponsorship at Wetherby, William Hill is now the backer of 20 races across the 26 and 27 December.

The deal also strengthens the Liverpool track’s current ties with the bookmaker as the official betting partner of the Grand National Festival.

