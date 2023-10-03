Share Facebook

PA Betting Services’ (PABS) global reach has been extended via a takeover of Asia-facing horse racing data company iRaceMedia.

The price of the acquisition has not been disclosed, but terms of the takeover state that iRaceMedia will continue to operate as a standalone business under Steve Levar, its Founder and CEO.

PABS’s primary motive for acquiring Singapore-based iRaceMedia is to gain the firm’s expertise of the Asian market as well as further extend its own reach across the region.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with PA Betting Services,” Levar explained

“Through this acquisition, both companies will benefit from shared resources, expanded R&D capabilities, and a broader talent pool, enabling the development of racing solutions which will transform the racing landscape and create new growth opportunities.”

PABS new Asian asset has links with prominent operators across Asia, maintaining partnerships with the likes of high-profile Australian betting group Tabcorp, The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), Singapore Pools and 4Racing.

The agreement marks a significant expansion of East Yorkshire-based PABS global position as a racing content and data supplier to the betting industry, following the clinching of a series of deals with major European firms.

So far this year, the company has secured partnerships with Betsson, Flutter Entertainment, William Hill, Smarkets, DAZNBet, TalkSPORT Bet, Oddschecker and 10Bet, with UK and Irish horse and greyhound racing rights secured via a deal with the Racecourse Media Group (RMG).

Asia has been a market of interest for the company for some time, however, with the aforementioned HKJC – which holds exclusive rights to betting on sports and racing in Hong Kong – signing up as a client in August 2022.

Eugene Delaney, Director of PA Betting Services, said: “The combined knowledge and reach of iRace and PA Betting Services will be significant for the industry.

“Not only does it allow us to reach new customers, but it also puts us in a position to offer a whole new range of services for our rightsholder and bookmaker partners.