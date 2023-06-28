Share Facebook

BetMakers Technology Group has signed two new contracts this week, renewing its existing partnership with Dabble in Australia and partnering with Parx Racing in the US.

The prior contract in the company’s home market of Australia enables the continued use of BetMakers’ Price Manager technology solution, eyeing up a strengthened position in the local racing market.

BetMakers added that the extended deal ‘symbolises’ the duo’s commitment to innovation and provision of ‘exceptional services’ in the Australian betting sector. The contract marks BetMakers first Australia-focused deal of the year, following a series of Europe and US-focused partnerships.

Jake Henson, CEO of BetMakers, remarked: “We are excited to renew our engagement with Dabble. Our Price Manager product has proven to be an invaluable asset to Dabble in achieving their recent success.

“We are delighted to be part of this growth journey and look forward to the continued productive relationship between our companies. Dabble’s market presence has grown rapidly and with the support of BetMakers’ cutting-edge technology, they are set to reach even greater heights.”

Dabble is a relative newcomer to the Australian market, a start-up operation with an objective of creating the company’s most socially responsible betting platform. The firm received a boost in October last year when leading operator Tabcorp invested AUS $33m (€21m) for a 20% stake.

Tom Rundle, CEO of Dabble, said: “Our partnership with BetMakers has been instrumental in our success. Their solutions have allowed us to offer unrivalled racing products and pricing strategy. We are very pleased to continue this strong and productive partnership with BetMakers.”

Meanwhile, the second agreement continues to revolve around the US, where BetMakers has been building up a presence in recent years. The agreement with Parx Racing focuses on the company’s New Jersey-based MonmouthBets platform.

Launched in May 2023, MonmouthBets is the US’ first legally regulated fixed-odds horse racing betting operator, with wagering on the sport restricted to the pari-mutuel option across the country.

The content rights management deal between BetMakers’ Global Racing Network and Parx will make the latter’s thoroughbred signal available to MonmouthBets’ bettors.

Joe Wilson, COO of Parx Racing, added: “We are dedicated to offering bettors the best possible racing and wagering experience, and taking advantage of new ways to enjoy the racing we are so proud to offer here in the Philadelphia region is one of the ways we can do that.”

“BetMakers has been a strong technology and service partner to Parx Racing and their investment and performance in the Mid-Atlantic racing industry gives us confidence that offering our racing for fixed odds betting in New Jersey will be a win for all of Parx Racing’s stakeholders.”

By distributing its content on the MonmouthBets web and mobile apps and at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park racetrack, Parx joins a host of other tracks including Delaware Park, FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing (formerly Fairmount Park), Caymanas Park of Jamaica, Emerald Downs, Century Mile, Canterbury Park, and Monterrico and Hipodromo Chile of South America.

Hansen remarked: “We are excited to expand our partnership with Parx Racing and to be able to offer their premium Mid-Atlantic thoroughbred racing to fixed odds betting enthusiasts in New Jersey.

“Players demand variety and the offering of fixed odds betting in conjunction with traditional tote betting will meet that demand while introducing new players to horse racing. This variety, combined with a strong and growing slate of racing content, that now includes Parx Racing, offers New Jersey bettors an evolving betting experience with more exciting news to come.”