Leticia Palacios to boost Kiron across LatAm as Director of Sales

Kiron Interactive has named Leticia Palacios as the software company’s new Director of Sales for Latin America.

As the supplier’s latest senior-level appointment, Palacios has been described as a gambling veteran with ‘extensive knowledge and experience’ of the region.

The hiring comes at a time when the company reports that it anticipates further expansion and growth in LatAm – strengthening its presence and engaging with new partners.

Steven Spartinos, Kiron Co-CEO, commented: “Leticia has extensive industry experience across retail and online and her regional knowledge and contacts are unmatched.

“Her presence gives our talented team a significant boost and I’m thoroughly looking forward to working with her to explore how Kiron’s award-winning products and services can help operators gain a competitive advantage, across Latin America.”

Palacios studied at York University in Toronto, as well as Tecnológico de Monterrey. She has been a part of leading companies operating within the online and land-based gambling market in LatAm.

Palacios stated: “Kiron has earned a formidable reputation globally as well as in LatAm and I’m relishing the challenge of helping the team take it to the next level.

“It’s always a fantastic boost to have a strong brand and portfolio behind you and while Kiron’s is already established in the areas I’ll be focusing on, there’s always growth to be achieved and I can’t wait to get started.”

In April, the company announced that it had officially received a supplier licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).

As the platform now supplies its virtual sports and instant games content to the regulated Greek market, the licence enabled Kiron to maintain its growth trajectory, delivering its content to partners and players in the country.