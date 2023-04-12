Share Facebook

SIS (Sports Information Services) has announced an agreement with Philippines-based Jade SportsBet, as the operator integrates the supplier’s greyhound racing content.

Jade SportsBet is now live with SIS’ offering 38,000 of greyhound races annually from the UK, Ireland and Mexico.

Joe Andrews, Head of Sales at SIS, stated: “Partnering with Jade SportsBet is another important step forward in our efforts to expand across the globe and significantly strengthen our reach in the Philippines.

“This latest deal is a testament to SIS’ ability to deliver the finest high-frequency betting opportunities to operators.

“We are excited to be working alongside Jade SportsBet to provide them with high-quality live greyhound racing content, which we’re sure will be highly engaging for their customers.”

Supplied as an end-to-end solution, the company has outlined that the content includes live-streamed pictures, data, commentary, on-screen graphics with betting triggers, and an ‘extensive range’ of markets and prices.

This latest commercial deal for SIS signals the growing demand from operators across Asia for its 24/7 live betting offering.

Jade SportsBet, which continues to expand in the regulated Philippines market, now looks to benefit from frequent betting opportunities that drive engagement and ‘incremental’ revenues.

“As we look to enhance our online offering and provide our customers with a wide range of premium content to choose from, partnering with an industry-leading supplier such as SIS is crucial,” added Joe Pisano, CEO of Jade Gaming.

“With the company’s high quality 24/7 live betting services, and an unparalleled greyhound racing offering, we are in a commanding position to offer truly engaging content that our customers will greatly appreciate.”

Last month, SIS marked its entry into Poland, having agreed to supply its end-to-end 24/7 live betting content for horse and greyhound racing content to Go+bet.

The partnership now sees Polish sportsbook Go+bet extensively revamping its racing offering with SIS premium Live Betting Channel, providing access to over 73,000 horseracing/greyhound events each year.