Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Betgoodwin has announced its sponsorship of The Spring Cup at Newbury Racecourse – a Class 2 Handicap race.

The deal sees the newly named Betgoodwin Spring Cup Handicap Stakes take place on 22 April as part of Newbury’s flat season opener.

Regularly one of the top five betting turnover races in Newbury’s calendar, the race is run over one mile on the Saturday of the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials meeting with only horses aged four years or older eligible.

Julian Head, Manager Director, Goodwin Racing Ltd, stated: “Betgoodwin are delighted to be sponsoring the prestigious Spring Cup at Newbury. We are a company who specialises in horseracing which makes this an excellent fit.

“In addition to offering a fantastic state of the art online sportsbook we still operate a telephone betting service for customers. We’re sure this is going to be a happy and long-term relationship between both parties.”

The Betgoodwin Spring Cup Handicap Stakes has a total prize fund of £70,000, which is an increase from £50,000 in 2022.

Last year’s edition was won by the Godolphin-owned Modern News. The son of Shamardal, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, narrowly beat the David Menuisier trained Migration.

“We are very grateful for Betgoodwin sponsoring the Spring Cup,” added Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse.

“It is always a competitive handicap and one of Newbury’s most successful betting turnover races. We are delighted the race has an increased prize fund in 2023 as part of our 16% increase in prize money this season.”