Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Star Sports Group has confirmed Russ Wiseman as its latest Chairman at a critical moment for UK sportsbooks, seeking to leverage his ‘wealth of experience’.

Based in the Chester area, Wiseman has held senior commercial, strategic, and operational roles during a 30-year career, whilst entering the online gambling sphere in 1999 in the early stages of the sector.

Much of his responsibilities over the past 20 years have focused on public relations, with prior roles including Public Relations Director at Sportech, PR/Business Development Director at Betdaq, transitioning to Head of Media for Sportingbet.

Ben Keith, Founder of Star Sports, said: “We are thrilled to be announcing Russ as our Chairman. He has a wealth of experience in the industry and is a valuable addition to our senior management team.

“I look forward to working with him personally over the coming years, adding to the existing portfolio of businesses we’ve built and complementing the work we’ve already achieved at Star Sports and Playbook Engineering.”

Wiseman joins Star Sports’ senior management at a crucial turning point for Britain’s bookmakers, with the Gambling Act review White Paper due ‘in the coming months’, as well as amidst major market changes.

An omni-channel sportsbook, operating both retail high-street betting shops and a website and mobile app, Star Sports maintains confidence in the continuation of its strategy moving forward.

“I am genuinely delighted to join Star at this exciting period in its development and expansion,” Wiseman remarked.

“Ben has been a respected industry figure I have known and admired for over 25 years and I’m hugely looking forward to working closely with his management team to fulfil the group’s growth strategy and commitment to operating responsibly.”