Rank transfers Esom NED duties to Lucinda Charles-Jones

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Rank Group Plc has notified investors that Steve Esom has chosen to end his tenure as a Non-Executive Director of the LSE gambling group.

Formerly Managing Director of Waitrose, Esom will end his six-year tenure as a corporate advisor of Rank on 31 December 2022 and will further resign as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Rank announced that following his departure, Lucinda Charles-Jones will serve as designated Chair of the Remuneration Committee and will take on the further role of Non-Executive Director for workforce engagement with effect from 1 January 2023.

An expert in corporate affairs and stakeholder management, Charles-Jones is the former Corporate Responsibility officer of Paris Euronext insurance provider AXA Plc, who has served as a corporate advisor since 2022.

Rank Chairman Alex Thursby commented on changes: “On behalf of Rank I would like to thank Steven for his valuable contribution as a Director on the Board and as Chair of the Remuneration Committee for the past six years.

“Steven’s wealth of experience in consumer-focused industries, coupled with his long-standing strategic and shareholder experience, has had a strong influence on the Board and helped lay the foundations for Rank’s future growth. His experience has also been crucial in broadening the scope of our Remuneration policies. Steven will leave the Rank Board with our best wishes.

“I am delighted to have Lucinda step up as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and as the Designated Non-Executive Director for workforce engagement and the Board looks forward to working with Lucinda in her new role.”