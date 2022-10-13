Scientific Games appoints Mona Garland to lead global HR transition

Share Facebook

Scientific Games has announced the appointment of Mona Garland as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the lottery technology and systems supplier.

Garland will steer the new global HR strategy of Scientific Games, following the firm’s sell-off from Light & Wonder which saw the lottery tech group become an asset of Canadian private equity fund Brookfield Partners.

The board of Scientific Games branded Garland as the optimal candidate “to steer global strategy focused on talent acquisition and retention, learning and development, diversity, equity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, and workplace culture.”

Garland most recently served as Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at a global building materials organisation, and she has more than 25 years of experience building and implementing HR strategies, programmes and infrastructure.

Pat McHugh, CEO for Scientific Games, commented: “Our people are our greatest asset in serving our customers. Mona is a dynamic leader with a passion for coaching and developing talent to evolve organisations.

“We look forward to the tremendous impact she and our Human Resources team will have on our current employees, as well as expanding and further diversifying our workforce for the continued growth of our global business.”

Scientific Games’ 3,000 employees are located at 40+ technology and operational centres, production facilities, game design studios, and offices spanning five continents.