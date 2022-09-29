William Hill announces long-list for SPOTY Award 2022

Share Facebook

William Hill has revealed the 15 books that have made its longlist for the ‘34th Sports Book of the Year Award’, recognised as the most prestigious literary sports-writing prize.

The longlist features an array of topics including hard-hitting autobiographies and heart-breaking memories, along with harrowing accounts of racism and sexism in sport, and encounters of some of the most compelling figures within the sporting industry.

In a World Cup year and following the Lionesses’ triumph at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, football coincidentally dominates this year’s Award with eight books making the list.Three female authors made the cut with retired track and field athlete Anyika Onuora, The Guardian’s football writer Suzanne Wrack, and former Irish international footballer Clare Shine are in the running for the Award. The story of female athlete Beryl Burton, who dominated the world of cycling, also features in the longlist.

Former sports stars and first-time authors Patrice Evra and Steve Thompson have also made the list for the Award, which has a £30,000 cash prize for the winner.

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2022 Longlist:

Be Good, Love Brian: Growing Up with Brian Clough by Craig Bromfield

The Master: The Brilliant Career of Roger Federer by Christopher Clarey

1999: Manchester United, the Treble and All That by Matt Dickinson

Le Fric: Family, Power and Money: The Business of the Tour de France by Alex Duff

I Love This Game by Patrice Evra

England Football: The Biography: 1872-2022 by Paul Hayward

God is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent by Andy McGrath

My Hidden Race by Anyika Onuora

Scoring Goals in the Dark by Clare Shine with Gareth Maher

Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorised) Biography of Golf’s Most Colourful Superstar by Alan Shipnuck

Expected Goals: The Story of how Data Conquered Football and Changed the Game Forever by Rory Smith

Unforgettable: Rugby, Dementia and the Fight of My Life by Steve Thompson

Beryl: In Search of Britain’s Greatest Athlete, Beryl Burton by Jeremy Wilson

Two Brothers: The Life and Times of Bobby and Jackie Charlton by Jonathan Wilson

A Woman’s Game: The Rise, Fall and Rise Again of Women’s Football by Suzanne Wrack

Awards judge and renowned sports media broadcaster Matt Williams said: “There were many fantastic books which I would pick up and re-read over and over again that didn’t make the cut, which highlights just how impressive and well-written the books that made the longlist are.

“Racism and discrimination in sport, women’s football and the devastating effects of early onset dementia are just some of the diverse themes our longlist authors have covered, and are all huge topics in today’s sporting industry.

“It’s been truly an honour to have been part of the judging team for this year’s William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award and be able to read so many inspirational books from the most talented authors, which all should be recognised for their great literature. I look forward to seeing which of our longlist comes out on top.”

The first William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award took place in 1989, earning it the title of the longest-established competition in the industry.

Last year, cricket icon Michael Holding won the award for “Why We Kneel, How We Rise” – a first-of-a-kind expose on the experiences and treatment of black athletes.

Notable winners of the award include Nick Hornby, Marcus Trescothick and Brian Moore, as well as three-time SBOTY winner Duncan Hamilton.

The shortlist will be unveiled on 27 October, with the winner declared on 1 December 2022 at an official award ceremony at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London. The Award has a £30,000 cash prize for the winner and the shortlisted authors will each receive £3,000 and a leather-bound copy of their book.