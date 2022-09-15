Share Facebook

Targeting expansion of its retail betting operations, FSB has signed an agreement with independent British bookmaker Bet Central.

The company will integrate FSB’s SSBT technology across four ‘key shops’ within its regional estate, which is focused in Southeast England in locations such as Greater London, Braintree and Harwich.

Through the omnichannel bookmaker’s partnership with the B2B sports betting and igaming provider, Bet Central has switched from their existing supplier to leverage FSB’s full range of SSBT services.

“As an organisation we are passionate about delivering first class experiences to our customers,” remarked Greg Harriott, Director at Bet Central.

“FSB’s new innovative retail technology made a huge impression on us and after working closely with Russell and his team we were compelled to cement the partnership and upgrade our offering.”

The agreement is FSB’s second major business development focused in the UK, following the release of plans last week for the launch of a new tech hub in Glasgow, supporting its global operations in Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Internationally, the company continues to target expansion in North America, having been ‘unanimously recommended’ for a licence in historic gambling heartland state Nevada by the state’s Gaming Control Board.

FSB’s Head of Retail at FSB, Russell Colvin, stated that the firm’s agreement with Bet Central is indicative of the `momentum we are experiencing’ in the retail space, having experienced ‘phenomenal’ sector interest in its product.

“We have collaborated closely with the outstanding team at Bet Central to carefully curate a retail offering for their player base that includes multi-language support, deep linking banners, early cash out and bet builder product,” he continued.

“We’re confident our award-winning product will prove the perfect upgrade for their retail business and we look forward to a long and successful association.”