PA Betting Services will now distribute data from The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), adding further depth to its horse racing coverage.

Under the new agreement, PA Betting Services will use its delivery platform to supply data from the jockey club to Tote UK and At The Races.

Eugene Delaney, Director at PA Betting Services, said: “We are delighted to be working with HKJC. HKJC racing is a fantastic product and it has been great to see the coverage and demand grow.

“We showcased our agility and reliability to integrate with two third parties. We are excited to be extending our partnership with such an esteemed brand.”

The agreement comes as the HKJC looks to capitalise on strong commercial momentum, having closed the 2021/22 racing season with record turnover of HK$140bn, a 3% increase on the previous season.

Sam Nati, HKJC Head of Commingling, added: “PA Betting Services is a key partner in delivering the data to our customers. We are always impressed by how swiftly and efficiently PA Betting Services delivers the technical requirements we ask of them and look forward to our ongoing relationship as we develop our racing product further.”

Last month, PA Betting Services kickstarted its World Cup preparations with the launch of several betting content packages – each developed to ‘inform, entertain and prompt’ operator-bettor engagement.

The three core packages – Go, Pro and Ultimate – cover each fixture throughout the month-long tournament, both pre-match and in-play markets, and also include images by alamy and live matchday data from the PA Betting Services Football API.