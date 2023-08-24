Shortlist for the Third Edition of SBC Awards Latinoamérica Announced

SBC is excited to announce that the shortlist for the third edition of the SBC Awards Latinoamérica ceremony, part of SBC Summit Latinoamérica, has now been decided.

The shortlist features the best and brightest in the industry, set to honour the outstanding achievements of operators, affiliates and suppliers from all major industry verticals including payments, marketing, platform and data providers.

Sportradar, NSoft, Apuesta Total and EstrelaBet lead the way boasting an impressive 6 nominations each, followed closely by BetConstruct and Betsson Group who both garnered 5 company nominations.

Building upon the tremendous success of the 2022 edition of the awards, this year’s ceremony has once again seen a record number of applicants, presenting a great task for the independent judges, as they shortlisted the 25 categories.

The awards ceremony will be held on the evening of Thursday, November 2, 2023, the closing day of the summit, at the Seminole Ballroom at Hard Rock Hotel Tower in Miami.

The Affiliate categories see MediaTroopers Inc nominated for both Casino Affiliate of the Year and Sports Affiliate / Sports Media Company of the Year. Better Collective returns to defend its title of Sports Affiliate / Sports Media Company of the Year in what is an especially competitive category featuring Futbol Sites (Playmaker Capital) and LiveMode amongst others.



In the Operator awards, Apuesta Total are nominated for an impressive 4 out of 5 categories, fighting to retain the title of Marketing Campaign of the Year. In addition, they will also challenge defending champions Kaizen Gaming for the Sportsbook Operator of the Year award, Betcris for the title of Sponsorship of the Year and Betsson Group for the coveted Casino Operator of the Year.

Additionally, the Operator categories will see the likes of Codere, EstrelaBet, Rush Street Interactive, Betmotion, Novibet and Coolbet all nominated for multiple awards across the categories.

Platform Provider of the Year will see Sportradar return to retain its title, competing against twenty-two nominated industry titans, including Delasport Ltd., Digitain, Gaming Innovation Group, SOFTSWISS, Sportingtech and Vibra Gaming, to name a few.

The Supplier categories will also see Genius Sports, Aristocrat Gaming, BetConstruct, Evolution, Golden Race, and Continent 8 Technologies all return to defend their respective titles.

In the Operator & Supplier awards, Amusenet, Betmotion, Entain Foundation, FBM Foundation and Pay4Fun are all nominated for the prestigious Socially Responsible Initiative of the Year award.

The Payment & Compliance awards will see Paysafe nominated in consecutive years for the Payment Solution & Innovation of the Year award, whilst Veriff will return to defend its title of Compliance Partner/Supplier of the Year.

The ceremony will also feature three Rising Star awards, celebrating the work of innovative up-and-coming brands making their mark on their respective verticals. The categories are Rising Star In Casino, Rising Star In Sports Betting and the highly sought-after Rising Star of the Year award.

The Leader of the Year award will be contested between 14 nominated leaders from industry heavyweights such as Pragmatic Play, Spribe, Control F5, FMBDS and the Provincial Institute of Lottery and Casinos (Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Twelve nominated companies will also battle it out for the highly regarded Employer of the Year award.

The complete list of shortlisted companies is available on the SBC Awards website.

Please note that a separate ticket is required for attending the ceremony. You can find the available table and ticket options here.

SBC Summit Latinoamérica will take place between Oct 31- Nov 2, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Miami.

You can purchase your early bird ticket for the discounted price of $495 here.