Rivalry Corp has launched its esports same-game parlay product, allowing users to combine multiple bets within a single esports match for a higher potential payout.

The sports betting and media company has detailed that the new product feature – known as ‘Same Game Combos’ on Rivalry – is available for top League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2 esports matches.

Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry, stated: “Finding success among Millennial and Gen Z customers means being first to introduce new sports wagering experiences at the edge of technical and product innovation where this audience lives.

“Same Game Combos brings one of the most popular bets on the board to an audience of deeply engaged esports fans while extending Rivalry’s position at the vanguard of betting entertainment.”

Same Game Combos will tap into what, according to Rivalry, has quickly become ‘one of the most popular ways to bet globally and wager of choice for casual users seeking the experience of a small wager that can return a large payout’.

The product feature, made capable through data feeds provided by PandaScore, will lend itself to improved player acquisition and hold across Rivalry’s core esports betting offering, which accounted for over 90% of sportsbook handle in 2022.

“It’s important to add depth to our products and more options for our users,” added David King, Director of Product Design of Rivalry.

“We are building for an under-30 demographic that have high expectations for the entertainment products they consume. Delivering on that level of entertainment, while creating a meaningful user experience, adds material value to the Rivalry platform.”

Furthermore, Same Game Combos will also feature custom branding and animations in the aim of further elevating the entertainment value of Rivalry and create a proprietary sports wagering experience ‘geared specifically for the next generation of fans’.