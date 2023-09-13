Share Facebook

Betfred has enhanced its approach to content utilisation by updating its online hub, replacing the existing blog.betfred.com page with the new insights.betfred.com platform.

The new webpage has been developed by the Warrington-based bookmaker’s marketing, content and brand teams, with the chief goal being to create synergy between the company’s retail and online offerings.

Given that omnichannel is one of the current big buzzwords in betting and gaming, it is unsurprising that Betfred is seeking new ways to create an intersection between its bricks-and-mortar and web environments.

Russell Palmer, Betfred’s Head of Copy & Content, said: “Through the hard work from our dedicated employees in the brand, content and marketing departments, respectively, we’re very proud to now have a new digital output that allows us to showcase our successes as a business, provides our customers with a range of weekly interviews with big name ambassadors and high-quality insight into major sporting events, and reaffirms our commitment to safer gambling via publishing copy that’s compliant with current industry regulations.”

The company added that it aims to use its updated content platform, replacing the blog which has been in existence since 2008, to support its international expansion strategy – particularly in the US and South Africa.

Recent years have seen Fred Done’s bookmaker build up its presence in both countries, kickstarting its South African journey via a takeover of Betting World back in 2020.

Meanwhile in the US, the firm has somewhat bucked the trend by focusing heavily on its retail offering whilst other operators focus on the gold rush that is online betting, which has grown exponentially in the years since the 2018 repeal of PASPA.

Bryan Bennett, CCO of Betfred USA, explained this approach to SBC earlier this year, and also commented on the group’s stateside marketing and content strategy, such as partnerships with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We focus on hyperlocal marketing, we don’t do any national and we don’t do TV – it’s a drop in the ocean,” he said. “So we sponsor local radio shows, local teams and events, we’re really just trying to be the local book and believe this is the strategy we can most deliver on.”

In Betfred’s latest update to its CMS and content capabilities, the company plans to include a range of features, such as analysis and previews of sporting events, tutorials and education guidelines around safer gambling, and exclusive interviews.

The group’s portfolio of brand ambassadors will include Louis Saha, Andy Cole, Steve McManaman, Glen Johnson and Jamie Worsley. All online content will be created exclusively for the Betfred TV platform.

With an expansion of its global profile clearly on the firm’s agenda, the upgrade to Betfred’s content hub follows positive 2022 trading for the Done family business. Full year accounts showed a jump in profit from £5m to £20m, despite the £5m to £8.8bn in wagers falling short of 2018/2019 figures of £10.10bn.