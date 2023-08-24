Share Facebook

JACKS.NL has announced a deal to become a main sponsor of the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

The gambling company – part of the JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group – now commits to the racing competition from 2024 onwards, joining the ranks of previous main sponsors such as Pon, Heineken, Radio 538 and Jumbo.

Eric Olders, Chairman of the Board, on behalf of JACKS.NL, said: “We have been closely associated with racing for a good number of years and share a passion for the sport, its speed and excitement.

“It suits us perfectly; hence this unique partnership we will enter in with the Dutch Grand Prix. I have seen at the previous editions that the Grand Prix and JACKS.NL go extremely well together.”

“The fantastic combination of the excitement and entertainment at the Dutch Grand Prix is what you see reflected in the gaming experience that we also offer with our services. And then obviously just like in Formula 1 with the right measuring instruments and safety measures to be able to experience that excitement in a controlled way.”

The 1958-founded operator is also said to have ‘Dutch roots’, as the collaboration further expands its recognition in the country amid the rapid expansion of the Netherlands online market over the past two years.

Notably, JACKS.NL has been active in motorsport for several years. Fr example it sponsors the JACK’s Racing Day on the circuit in Assen, Europe’s largest combined car, motorbike and kart racing event.

“We are also media partner of Ziggo Race Café, which is broadcast around all Grand Prix events,” added Norbert Kout, CMO at JVH gaming & entertainment. “We sponsor rally sport and within the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux we have sponsored.

“So car and motor sport is in our capillaries. The big step to the Dutch Grand Prix is actually a logical continuation of what we already do in racing.”