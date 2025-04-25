Share Facebook

The Association of Gaming Operators – Kenya (AGOK) has responded to growing public concern over the social impacts of the country’s rapidly developing betting sector.

AGOK announced a set of new player protection tools this week, including time-out features, betting and deposit limits and real-time alerts. The organisation aims to promote responsible gaming in the country.

The Board, which mainly highlighted the importance of mental health and addiction prevention, said: “These tools are designed to help players manage their gaming habits in a healthy and controlled way.

“We are committed to building a safer and more accountable gaming environment. AGOK is committed to a gaming environment that prioritises player protection, fairness and social responsibility.”

Advanced age-verification systems have also been introduced to block underage access, as well as self-exclusion tools and toll-free helplines which offer support for mental health and addiction treatment.

A valued industry

Regulated gaming however remains an important sector in the country, contributing significantly to job creation, government revenue through taxes, as well as community empowerment.

Dr Jane Mwikali Makau, Chair of Kenya’s Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB), recently claimed: “The industry directly employs over 10,000 Kenyans, supports over 500,000 livelihoods indirectly, and contributes substantial amounts in community projects under corporate social responsibility (CSR).”

Due to a remarkable transformation in recent years, the Kenyan gambling industry is becoming one of the most active regulated markets on the continent. Although regulatory change, particularly around tax, is frequent, Kenya stands out as one of Africa’s most stable regulated industries alongside the likes of South Africa and Nigeria.

AGOK has also demonstrated support for the newly proposed Gambling Control Bill. This was first welcomed in 2023, with several amendments concerning customer protections while also establishing a national self-exclusion register.

Meanwhile, the organisation is also launching nationwide awareness campaigns and hosting forums to create progressive gaming policies. It has also urged media outlets to engage with AGOK for factual reporting on the matter.

“We are committed to ensuring a balanced ecosystem where innovation thrives, but player well-being is never compromised,” the statement from AGOK added.

Although growth of the industry in Kenya is on the rise, the country’s gaming regulator has criticised claims that local players spent Ksh 766bn (approximately £4.4bn) on gambling last year.

Addressing the report, the BLCB stated that the figure “inaccurately inflates the size of the regulated market” by including figures from offshore platforms.

Reports had further stated that Kenyans bet Ksh 24,000 (£139) per second, amounting to Ksh 2.1bn (£12.2m daily).

However, BLCB’s Makau said that the data misleads policymakers and the public on the economic reality of licensed operators in Kenya, and estimates tax revenue from the sector in 2025 to be Ksh 20bn.