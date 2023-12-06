SBC News Logifuture and Mozzartbet extend Simulate partnership to Kenya and Serbia

Chris Murphy December 6, 2023 Africa, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on Logifuture and Mozzartbet extend Simulate partnership to Kenya and Serbia

Logifuture, the B2B igaming services provider, has announced the expansion this week of its Simulate virtual gaming product into two new European and African markets. The move, which sees Simulate enter Kenya and Serbia, has been completed in partnership with Mozzartbet Group.  

In a statement confirming the news, Logifuture described Simulate as cutting-edge gaming technology that “decides virtual results of real events in a matter of seconds, delivering a unique and instant thrill for users”. 

It added: “This revolutionary product intertwines the excitement of real-time events with  the buzz of live betting, bringing forth an unparalleled gaming experience.” 

Mozzartbet Group first tested Simulate in Kenya during Q3 2023. The decision to extend the agreement into Serbia – Mozzartbet’s flagship market – is, said Logifuture, testament to the commercial success of the product, and the “trust in Logifuture’s culture of innovation and commitment to reliability”.  

As Simulate gains momentum in these key new territories, Logifuture said it remains focused on pushing boundaries, underpinned by a commitment to reshape the gaming landscape in Africa, Europe, Latin America and beyond. 

Niccolo Cassettari: Logifuture

Niccolo Cassettari, Logifuture’s Chief Business Development Officer, stated: “We’re delighted to partner with Mozzartbet across two continents, and are especially pleased that this agreement encompasses the brand’s core market of Serbia. We are also hugely excited to expand the reach of Simulate globally, delivering the thrill to thousands more consumers and mobile phones in Europe and Africa.  

“We truly believe Simulate is on the road to becoming a market leading game on the world stage and this announcement is a significant milestone in our journey.” 

Mozzartbet Group’s Virtual Games Sector Manager, Katarina Masal, added: “At Mozzartbet, our pursuit has always been to offer the very best gaming experiences to our players. This partnership with Logifuture, and the launch of Simulate, is a major step in providing cutting-edge entertainment to our audiences. 

“The success we witnessed with Simulate on Mozzartbet Kenya made expanding the  agreement with Logifuture into our largest market, Serbia, a simple decision. We’re thrilled to introduce Simulate and look forward to delighting our players with this immersive gaming adventure.”

