BC.GAME gets regulatory green light for Kenya entry

Online crypto casino operator BC.GAME has strengthened its foothold in Africa by securing two new licences from Kenya’s regulator.

Granted by the country’s Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB), the permits allow the iGaming operator to officially enter the Kenyan market through its local entity, Blockdance Africa Ltd.

Securing both a Public Gaming Licence and a Bookmakers Off-the-Course Licence will allow it to offer its crypto casino and sportsbook in the country, one of the more lucrative markets in Africa and one with a reputation for stable regulation.

A BC.GAME spokesperson added: “Kenya has always been at the heart of Africa’s gaming culture. We’re excited to bring our platform to the community here, and we look forward to engaging with local sports, technology, and cultural initiatives as part of our journey.”

The popularity of sports and a growing number of people using cryptocurrencies may be other factors drawing BC.GAME to the country. However, it may need to tread carefully on the regulatory side of things, however, having come up against hurdles in the past.

In November 2024, reports surfaced that BC.GAME had lost its Curaçao licence and had declared bankruptcy. This led to scrutiny around its deal with Leicester City FC, which opted to remain a commercial partner with the club for some time after, though it no longer is.

Kenyan market prospects

Kenya has significantly improved as a market over the last few years, with industry standards continuing to improve under the leadership of the BCLB although taxation rates can be subject to frequent changes.

Recent responsible gambling measures that we’ve seen being implemented include increased licensing fees, tighter advertising guidelines, as well as stronger financial safeguards.

Back in April, the BCLB introduced a 30-day blanket ban on all forms of gambling advertisements which served as a regulatory ‘reset button’ to ensure that exposure of minors to gambling is brought to a minimum.

A new legislative framework emerged after the ban, which required all operators to take down any ‘call-to-action’ language from their advertisements, as well as using at least 20% of the ad space for responsible gambling messaging – similar to what European markets are doing.

On the player protection front, the Kenyan Association of Gaming Operators (AGOK) gave operators a suite of safer gambling tools to use for enhanced safety standards compliance.

These included time-out features, betting and deposit limits, and real-time alerts, together with comprehensive age-verification systems to further strengthen efforts against underage gambling.

Back then, AGOK said: “We are committed to building a safer and more accountable gaming environment. AGOK is committed to a gaming environment that prioritises player protection, fairness and social responsibility.”

