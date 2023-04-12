Damian Finan to direct Soft2Bet’s VIP and Sales growth

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Soft2Bet has strengthened its team with the appointment of Damian Finan as its new Director of VIP and Sales.

In his new role, Finan will take responsibility for building the supplier’s VIP and sales strategy which Soft2Bet believes will “elevate the company to industry leader status”.

Finan said: “I’m pleased to be given this opportunity to step into a leading role in a company as dynamic and forward-thinking as Soft2Bet. It’s an exciting time for the company and I am equally excited to help push it to the next level.”

Finan has more than fifteen years of experience in the gaming sector, having worked at both PokerStars and Genesis Global in a range of VIP-related roles.

Soft2Bet is confident that this wealth of experience, as well as Finan’s “diverse professional background and knowledge across the igaming industry” will help the platform provider to reach new heights.

Oksana Tsyhankova, COO of Soft2Bet, added: “Soft2Bet will definitely benefit from Damian’s unrivaled experience as we continue to push towards our goal of becoming one of the leading figures in the igaming industry.”