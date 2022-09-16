Andrey Starovoitov: SOFTSWISS is unlocking new international opportunities

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Speaking ahead of SBC Summit Barcelona, SOFTSWISS co-CEO Andrey Starovoitov tells us about some of the major milestones reached in 2022 and the ambitious goals for the year to come.

He tells us what we can expect from SOFTSWISS at the Barcelona event before explaining how SOFTSWISS is delivering a ‘winning combination’ for its partners via its range of sportsbook and casino products.

SBC: Thanks for taking the time to chat with us! What have been the highlights of 2022 for SOFTSWISS so far?

It’s pretty tough to answer this question briefly. Every year we progressively improve our portfolio and this year is no exception.

For example, we introduced the Jackpot Aggregator at the end of last year, so 2022 has become a significant one for the product. Several online projects have taken advantage of running local and global jackpot campaigns and appreciated the results. According to the data given by the first partner, N1 Partners Group, this joint work led to a growth in the average bet – almost half of the players who participated in the campaigns increased that indicator.

About 70% of users increased the number of bets per day. These results illustrate that the promo campaign launched with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator allows to influence key business indicators by boosting player acquisition and retention.

SOFTSWISS is moving further in gamifying online sports betting by adding exclusive features to its Sportsbook. Hunting Tournaments, Freebet Booster, Lootbox bonuses opened new opportunities for players, making the sports betting process more engaging and diverse.

As for the cryptocurrency-optimised Casino Platform, we’re working on improving the reports and bonus system to make it more convenient for operators and players. One of the significant novelties of the current year is the In-Game Currency Conversion feature that grants crypto players to play those games that don’t normally support digital coins.

We haven’t stopped working on obtaining new licences and certifications. Our latest addition is the Greek gaming licence for the Casino Platform and the Game Aggregator and the Spanish gaming licence for the Game Aggregator. We see good business opportunities in entering regulated markets so the next steps are LatAm, Asia and other regions.

Besides, we are building on client feedback through the long-term project related to qualitative analysis of our products via client satisfaction surveys. The results showed that the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has the highest scores among competitors. That sentiment was upheld this summer when the product was named the Best Aggregation Platform of the Year by the EGR B2B Awards team. It’s a great pleasure for the whole team that put a lot of effort and passion to make the product the leader.

By the way, it is not the only professional accolade for us this year. We’re proud that the affiliate marketing platform, Affilka, which recently celebrated 150 clients in its portfolio, has become the winner at the SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards as Best Affiliate Tracking Platform.

SBC: So the SBC Summit Barcelona is fast approaching, and SOFTSWISS has a stand – can you give us a sneak peek into what we can expect to see?

Offline events are always a great way to exchange experiences and discuss the future of igaming. As the team that changes the industry through technical innovations, we expect every exhibition to be an opportunity to share our expertise and learn useful insights from other professionals.

Moreover, it is going to be the first time for our team to attend the SBC Summit Barcelona as exhibitors. It’s always exciting to explore new venues! We look forward to meeting our current and future partners to showcase the full portfolio of our products with a special focus on the Sportsbook.

I can’t reveal all the details now but I have no doubts that it will be a busy and exciting event. We’re going to arrange some engaging activities for our guests, I’m sure we will surprise sports lovers! But first of all, visitors will learn more about the latest novelties from our managers and will have a chance to get exclusive offers.

SBC: Why did you choose to exhibit at SBC Summit Barcelona?

This year we’re expanding our presence in the industry events. We attended iGB Live and many regional events in Latin America which is one of our target markets at the moment.

Of course, we can’t ignore one of the major exhibitions in Europe. Last year SOFTSWISS’ managers visited SBC Summit Barcelona as guests. This brought us good business results and impressions about the event. So we made a decision to have a stand at the next exhibition to get bigger exposure and better results. Time flew by in the blink of an eye and we’re ready to head to Barcelona again!

SBC: How is SOFTSWISS delivering a ‘winning combination’ for its partners via its range of sportsbook and casino products?

Being an experienced iGaming provider with more than 10 years of work we can ensure technical stability of our solutions, a high level of service and an innovative approach which is presented every year by a range of in-demand novelties. This combination is truly winning for the dynamic industry.

We are analysing the market to meet operators’ expectations and offer them the products and services that help to boost their business. Therefore we provide a one-stop-shop solution which allows us to easily launch an igaming project.

Recently we finished integration between the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook and Game Aggregator to ensure our partners have an opportunity to take advantage of both products via a single integration. We will continue this work and add the Jackpot Aggregator to that list.

SBC: Can you tell us about your Managed Services – for those that don’t know, how is this facilitating igaming brand growth?

Sure, SOFTSWISS Managed Services ensure a full cycle of interaction between operators and players whether that means First Line Support, Retention, Reactivation, work with VIP clients, and Anti-fraud Services. The latest service we introduced is Сontent Management Services. Operators can choose a combination of any of these products, our team includes professionals with a rich background and experience in support and crisis management.

For instance, thanks to the well-coordinated work of the Anti-Fraud Service we saved clients almost 3 million euro in the first quarter of this year. We also overcame a real professional challenge in Spring when we provided 24/7 support to more than 20 Ukrainian brands. It allowed the whole team to gain valuable experience in handling non-trivial scenarios. Therefore I can say that SOFTSWISS Managed Service stands out from the competition.

SBC: Finally, what can we expect from SOFTSWISS for the remainder of 2022?

By the end of the year, we will attend a few more industry events in Europe, LatAm, and Asia to present our solutions and build knowledge about our products all over the world. At the same time, we continue working on entering new regulated markets. Obtaining new licences and certificates is an integral part of our business work.

As for product development, I need to highlight the tournament system which will be introduced by the Game Aggregator. It’s going to be one more progressive tool aimed at igniting player activity. It will complement a set of other SOFTSWISS instruments for player acquisition and retention.

The rest of the year will be especially fruitful for the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook. It’s a great time to launch a new project before such massive events as the FIFA World Cup and we are seeing that client interest is extremely high right now. The team will add new features to the Sports Betting Platform towards the beginning of the championship to maximise opportunities for both operators and players.

Speaking further about sports, I need to highlight that SOFTSWISS has recently entered the esports industry and one of our goals for the rest of 2022 is to continue our expansion. Last month we introduced the brand ambassador, Kostya “Leniniw” Slivko, and we are working on joint projects at the moment.

There are only a few months left until 2022 ends, but we already have ambitious goals for next year. You’ll be hearing about them shortly!

The SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 conference and exhibition takes place at Fira Barcelona Montjuïc on 20-22 September. SOFTSWISS will be exhibiting at booth B12 in the event’s Sports Betting Zone, which also features a conference agenda that tackles the big issues and new technologies shaping the future of the industry, extensive networking facilities and evening networking parties.

Individual All Access Passes and discounted Group Passes for the Summit are available from the event’s website.