BetConstruct: keeping up with the times for igaming

The online casino market is becoming more and more saturated by the day. And with increasing competition between operators, gambling companies must find new ways to stand out from the competition. The way to do this, according to BetConstruct, is by partnering with the best-in-class casino game providers.

In the latest article where BetConstruct takes us ‘back to basics’, the Yerevan-headquartered company answers the question of ‘how to choose an online casino provider in 2023’.

On the surface, the answer to this question might be quite simple – pick the supplier that sounds like it will be the best for your business. However, there are a number of considerations that must be made before making your final decision on which company to partner with.

BetConstruct began: “Casino game providers are responsible for the development, design and programming of all games played in casinos around the world, as well as ensuring that the games are fair and reliable.

“Each online casino software provider has its variety of online casino games, which range from slots and roulette to video poker and blackjack, features and occasionally currencies too.

“Exceptional casino software providers and teams never rest, either. There is always a new release around the corner or a feature that needs to be improved. The primary reason behind the drive to produce more games and quality releases to take the gambling market by storm is that software companies are in direct competition.”

The casino platform provider you partner with, according to BetConstruct, should have a product offering that reflects all of the latest trends in the gaming market. This is the first key point that you must consider.

BetConstruct explained that having trending casino games in your portfolio is key to meeting the needs of players. Some of the games highlighted include slots, live dealer games and table games.

The second criteria on the list is terms of cooperation. This may seem like an obvious consideration to make, but at the same time, you need to partner with a company that operates on the same wavelength.

BetConstruct said: “See what you will get from cooperation, and do not forget to check the provider’s range of games, licensing, currency and payment methods.

“Technical support is also an important thing to look for in terms of cooperation since a quality support team on the provider’s side can potentially save the operator considerable resources and avoid financial loss.”

Reputation of the provider should be looked at, especially now that the gaming market is becoming much more saturated. BetConstruct noted that reputation is “as important as the actual games they make” as it demonstrates whether a player trusts the products they offer.

Providers that offer a one-time API integration tend to also be the “best option”, according to BetConstruct.

“The more open and collaborative the provider team is, the more successful and smooth the integration process will be,” the blog post read.

“Be attentive to providers who help with integration and provide all the necessary documentation. Another option for easy integration is to look into game aggregator services and get several providers at once.”

Whilst BetConstruct highlighted that regulation and licensing should both be a top priority when looking for a new platform provider, gaming companies should also consider player preferences – and more specifically, localisation and personalisation.

It should go without saying that players in Argentina may enjoy different games to bettors in Nigeria. So an operator’s product portfolio should reflect this.

In the blog post, BetConstruct lists the top providers that it believes are a ‘must have’ in any portfolio. You can read this list in the blog post on how to choose an online casino software provider.