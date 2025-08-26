Melbet: why MENA is the most exciting region for a betting boom

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Anastasiia Shcherbyna, CMO at Melbet, outlines all the key factors that make the MENA regions such an exciting and promising region for sports betting throughout the coming years.

With growing populations, increased digital access and strong sporting culture, Shcherbyna says that MENA is ripe to be the sector’s next big growth opportunity.

SBC News: What makes the MENA region stand out as an exciting prospect for the iGaming industry? Is it customer demographics? Strong economies, etc?

Fast-Growing Young Population

The MENA region is largely driven by a young demographic: the majority of the audience is under 30, with high levels of digital literacy and a strong habit of consuming online content (games, sports, social media). This is a direct driver of demand for iGaming when supported by proper localisation.

Mobile Ecosystem and Internet Access

The region is diverse: alongside high-income markets are countries where much of the population remains very poor. In wealthier areas, modern smartphones dominate, while in others, people still rely on basic feature phones. In some places, connectivity is unstable or limited.

Despite this, an overall trend is clear – accelerated digitalisation. This has been enabled by falling prices of smartphones and tablets, expanded mobile coverage, and new bundled offers from mobile operators.

Economic Growth

Amid economic development, countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Jordan and several neighbours are witnessing growing popularity of the online entertainment sector.

Sports as Part of Culture

Football is at the cultural core. National team matches and top-club games are watched by entire families (men, women, children). Peak interest windows (qualifiers, derbies, international tournaments) create unpredictable spikes in traffic and conversions.

Relatively Unsaturated Market

Despite strong interest in sports and online entertainment, competition among operators and affiliates in most MENA countries remains lower than in tier one markets in Europe or Latin America. This opens up room for rapid scaling, provided there is smart localisation and carefully chosen offers.

SBC: How does Melbet carve out a strong position in the MENA region? Is it a case of strong marketing, a strong knowledge of the customer base, or something else?

Melbet’s Success in MENA is the result of a thoughtful, comprehensive and flexible strategy.

Every detail of this strategy is designed for long-term presence in the region.

We went beyond simple expansion and built an operational model capable of adapting to the unique conditions of each country.

Product Localisation. Interface, currencies, languages, UX and payment methods are tailored to the local audience, removing barriers to market entry.

Deep Understanding of the Audience. Analysis of preferences and behavioural patterns helps us create precise offers and improve retention.

Strong Local Partnerships. These have given us valuable insights into the cultural and consumer specifics of the region, which cannot be obtained remotely.

Flexibility and Responsiveness. We adapt quickly to changes in legislation and market dynamics, maintaining a competitive advantage even under unstable conditions.

SBC: MENA is a region that is evolving rapidly from a regulatory perspective – how do you assess the regulatory standpoint in the region? What observations do you have?

The Regulatory Environment in MENA is Rapidly Transforming

The regulatory landscape in MENA is in a phase of active transformation. We see several simultaneous and diverse processes:

Adaptation. In some countries, clear and well-defined rules are already in place, while in others regulation is only emerging or even completely absent. This requires operators to be flexible and able to operate within a heterogeneous legal framework.

Trend Toward Formalisation. In certain markets, licensing remains at the level of plans or isolated initiatives. However, there is a broader trend toward structuring the industry and increasing transparency.

Focus on Responsible Gaming. New regulatory initiatives increasingly include provisions for player protection and advertising control, directly impacting marketing strategies.

Our Approach. Work as much as possible within the existing legislation and prepare the operational model in advance for upcoming changes, ensuring the ability to quickly adapt when the legal framework evolves.

SBC: What are the biggest challenges of operating in MENA? How do you overcome these challenges?

Key Challenges Include:

Legal Uncertainty. As noted earlier, some countries lack clear regulation, while in others the legal framework can change within just a few months, requiring rapid adaptation.

Cultural and Religious Specifics. These directly influence visual presentation, content, audience communication, and even UX.

Payment Infrastructure. Common payment methods are not available in all countries, making it necessary to integrate local solutions and fintech platforms.

Advertising Restrictions. Certain channels are either completely unavailable or heavily regulated.

How We Address Them:

Work through reliable local partners who understand the specifics of their markets.

Use alternative marketing channels, including content and native integrations.

Adapt branding to the cultural context, avoiding creatives that could be perceived ambiguously.

Invest in compliance and analytics to stay one step ahead of regulatory changes.

SBC: What are the main customer demands in terms of sports betting in MENA? Are there specific sports or bet types that you have to cater towards?

The User Profile in MENA is Quite Well-Defined:

Key Interests: Football (especially national teams and major club tournaments), local sports and live betting.

Behavioural Characteristics: Over 80% of traffic comes from mobile devices, making an optimised interface and fast response times critically important.

Functional Requirements: Instant settlements for live bets, full language localisation (with Arabic as a top priority), access to reliable and localised payment methods, and a high level of customer support with the involvement of local operators.

SBC: What trends should readers be looking for in MENA in the next 3-5 years?