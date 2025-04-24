Share Facebook

In a world where technological progress never slows down, solid infrastructure and a well-built product are no longer enough to guarantee success in the iGaming sector. What matters now is something more: the ability to truly understand the player and their market, adapt the product accordingly, and build a real partnership.

Filip Sosnowski, CEO of SB Software, a company that’s been building its reputation as a trusted software provider for nearly two decades, examines why more and more operators are choosing to launch or migrate their business with them.

SBC: SB Software has supported the growth of numerous B2C operators over the years. Why do you think more are choosing your platform, either to migrate or launch their iGaming operation?

Filip Sosnowski: There’s no single factor behind those decisions. More and more operators are looking for a partner who doesn’t just provide the tools, but also helps them understand what’s happening on the other side, on the player’s side. SB Software is run by a team with experience not only in B2B, but also in the B2C sector. That gives us the ability to really step into our client’s shoes, and into the shoes of their end users.

Sometimes instead of saying, “Yes, we can build that,” we suggest, “Hold on, that might not work for your players.” We give that kind of advice based on years of hands-on experience and close collaboration with B2B partners and watching how their players really behave.

This way of thinking also defines how we build our product. We’re not trying to deliver a one-size-fits-all solution. For years, we’ve focused on deep customisation, flexible but always grounded in real data and clear market needs. Our features such as Flexible Odds, Planned Bets, or Personal Recommended Offer didn’t come out of nowhere. They were built as direct answers to what players and markets were actually asking for.

Another thing that sets us apart is how we work with our partners. We don’t just listen, we hear them. Every client has direct connection with us, dedicated support and a real conversation not only during the onboarding process, but throughout the entire partnership.

SBC: Is it this focus on personalisation and UX that allows you to tailor the product to each market and meet those specific needs?

FS: Personalisation isn’t a luxury anymore. It’s a must. Players expect an experience that feels native to them, their habits, their culture, their style of play. We see that clearly. At SB Software, we listen to our partners because they know their markets best. Then we combine their local expertise with our international iGaming experience to build platforms that truly click with players.

Data plays a key role here. We analyse player behaviour, not just in terms of gameplay, but also how they interact with the interface, bonuses and promotional campaigns. We give our partners access to in-house reporting, but also integrate third-party BI tools, so they can manage their player base more efficiently. Good decisions come from solid data and we are here to make that possible.

SBC: Can you give an example of how player behaviour differs across markets, and how that influences your product design?

FS: It’s always fascinating how players from seemingly similar regions can behave so differently. Take Scandinavia as an example – players there are very self-aware and focused on entertainment. The UX has to be sleek, intuitive and smooth. Then there’s Georgia, where competition, emotions, gamification and physical prizes are huge, something that’s already phasing out in western Europe.

In Germany, on the other hand, the casino player wants one thing: to get to their favourite slot as quickly as possible. No distractions, no frills. And in African markets, crash games are trending right now. Players there are also very engaged with features like odds boosts and bet builders, anything that helps them build their favourite combo slips.

That just shows how “one layout for all” is a thing of the past. That’s why UX is a standalone and strong competency at SB Software. We’ve got a team of product experts who take local behaviours into account with every new launch. It directly impacts retention, lifetime value and, ultimately, operator’s revenue.

SBC: But tech alone isn’t enough. Operators today also want a strategic partner who brings insight, direction, and reliability. How does SB Software deliver on that front?

FS: Trust is harder and harder to earn in this space. We’ve been building it, slowly and steadily, for years, across multiple levels. Sure, we provide technology, but we also act as a strategic partner. That means we’re present at every stage of an operator’s growth. We don’t just launch and leave. We grow the product together, based on local data, ongoing analysis, insights and constant optimisation.

We’ve got a dedicated Research & Development team that tracks trends and gathers insights from markets we already operate in. This gives our new clients a major edge; they’re not starting from scratch. They’re stepping into the game with valuable knowledge margin and experience at their side.

Big platforms might promise the same, but here, it’s not just a promise, it’s what we really do every day. The difference is, we actually have the time and structure to get involved, personally and consistently.



SBC: That commitment shows in your numbers, you have an exceptionally low churn rate. How do you explain that?

FS: That was one of the biggest surprises when I stepped into the role of CEO in early 2024. In previous companies, some client churn was just part of the game. Operators would leave, some came back. But at SB Software, outbound migrations are extremely rare. Operators come to us and they stay.

I believe the key lies in predictability and partnership. We’re transparent, we keep our word, we react fast and we proactively support our clients’ growth. When they grow, we grow. We’ve been on the market for 15 years now and we’ve grown alongside many of our clients. That history builds trust and a reputation you simply can’t buy.

SBC: Do you think operators still underestimate the value of behavioural data?

FS: Behavioural data is not just “nice to have.” It’s essential. It shows you where your player actually spends time, where they get stuck, what frustrates them, and what keeps them coming back.

We don’t just use data for reports. It drives the evolution of our platform. From recommendation engines to UX improvements, everything is grounded in player behaviour. We track how users move through the platform, how long they play, when they log off, how they react to offers. That insight allows our partners to make decisions that directly impact player retention and revenue.



SBC: Looking ahead, how do you see SB Software evolving in response to changing player and operator expectations?

FS: Not long ago, I visited a land-based casino. After registering, the woman at the front desk handed me my player card and said, “Have fun.” Not “Good luck” – just “Have fun.” That moment stuck with me. I always go in with that mindset, it’s about having a good time and fun. But hearing it framed so casually made a real impression.

To me, that’s where the industry is heading. Players don’t just want to win, they want an experience that is enjoyable, fast and intuitive – and we’re ready for that. Our algorithms already help players quickly find their favourite slots, leagues and odds. We are also working on implementing swipe-based betting and social features that let players share their winning slips, post their slot wins, or invite friends for a shared entertainment experience.

SB Software will continue down this path, alongside partners who are ambitious, bold and not afraid to bring something new to the table. Because the future of iGaming isn’t just about technology. It’s about understanding the player who wants to enjoy the ride. It’s about shared ambition, synergy and a clear vision of how to create unforgettable player experiences.

Feel free to visit our website https://sb.software and schedule a demo. See for yourself what we can achieve together.