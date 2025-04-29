SBC Summit Malta to Spotlight Italy, Germany, UK, and More in New Regulatory Sessions

As Europe’s regulatory landscape continues to evolve, SBC Summit Malta 2025 will equip delegates with the latest market insights and regulatory strategies through the dedicated ‘Europe: Regulation & Compliance’ track.

Taking place on Wednesday, 11th June, at the InterContinental Hotel in St. Julian’s, the regulatory-focused track will feature six distinct discussions, delivering expert-led insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping regulatory strategies across key European jurisdictions.

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder and CEO of SBC, said: “Europe is home to a diverse array of unique markets, each featuring distinct regulatory frameworks. For those operating in this diverse landscape, staying informed on the latest regulatory developments is essential for success.

“That’s why we’ve introduced a dedicated track focused entirely on regulation—essential for anyone looking to expand into new markets, stay ahead of compliance trends, and gain a deeper understanding of how legal and regulatory frameworks are evolving across the region. It’s designed to give European stakeholders the clarity and foresight they need to thrive in an increasingly complex environment.”

Delegates can anticipate discussions encompassing key European markets such as Italy, Germany, and the UK, delve into jurisdictional challenges in Malta and Curaçao, and examine the damaging impact of black markets.

Industry professionals will gain valuable regional insights through a series of panels offering in-depth analysis of key European markets. The panel ‘Italy’s New Gambling Licence Regime’ will delve into Italy’s latest licensing reforms, exploring their potential ramifications on one of Europe’s most successful markets.

The session ‘UK Regulation: Setting the Standard or Stifling the Sector?’ will assess whether recent regulatory changes are promoting safer gambling or inadvertently driving players towards unlicensed operators. Meanwhile, ‘Germany’s Gambling Market Faces Channelisation Challenges Amid Regulatory Pressures’ will tackle concerns over the growth of the country’s black market in response to tightening regulations. In addition, the event will feature two 20-minute presentations: one offering a broader overview of the Nordic region and another focusing specifically on Finland.

The track will also provide a comprehensive breakdown of two key licensing jurisdictions evolving their regulatory frameworks. The session ‘Malta Gaming Authority 2025/2026: Building a Sustainable Gaming Future’ will examine Malta’s push to strengthen compliance, AML measures, safer gambling practices, and player protection—while also addressing the impact of Bill No. 55. Meanwhile, the session ‘Curaçao’s New LOK Licensing Framework: Six Months In, What’s Next?,’ will be an open Ask Me Anything-style session and explore how operators are adapting to Curaçao’s new framework, with a focus on cryptocurrency, responsible gambling, and building long-term regulatory credibility.

Offering a global perspective on how evolving regulatory frameworks are shaping markets and influencing operator strategies is the session, ‘Black, Grey, and New Regulated Markets: Navigating the Shifting Regulatory Landscape.’ Panellists will explore how companies are adapting to ongoing regulatory changes in the Netherlands, Philippines, Brazil, New Zealand, and Finland, while also addressing the risks posed by regulatory uncertainty. The discussion will also cover the implications of the UKGC’s increased operator levy and its potential impact on market dynamics and responsible gambling efforts.

Speakers across the sessions include Aideen Shortt (Marketing and PR Advisor, Curacao Gaming Authority), Alexandre Tomic (Founder, Alea), Antti Koivula (Legal Advisor, Legal Gaming Attorneys at Law), Christopher Coyne (CEO, 888AFRICA), Christian Heins (Director iGaming, Tipico), Ian Perrygrove (Chief Risk Officer, Kwiff), Joseph Attard (MInternational Compliance Director, Entain), Sam Brown (CEO, Rootz), Olena Demchenko (Head of AML, Kindred), Reuben Portanier (Senior Advisory Partner, GTG).

Secure your spot at SBC Summit Malta with our discounted ‘Group Pass’. For groups of three or more, you can gain access to three days of networking, exhibition, and conference content for the price of €400 (a discount of €200 off a standard ticket).

Additionally, you can purchase our ‘Expo+ Pass’ for €150. This pass grants you access to the conference and exhibition only.

Operators and affiliates can apply for complimentary passes.