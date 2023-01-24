SBC News NuxGame boosts data portfolio with LSports partnership

Erin-Marie Gallagher January 24, 2023

NuxGame will begin to offer “a wider range of sports betting options” after entering into a new data partnership with LSports

Through the partnership, NuxGame sportsbook users will benefit from access to LSport’s data service, including its BetBooster functionality which has been “designed to increase customer engagement and satisfaction”.

Daniel Heywood, CEO of NuxGame, said: “We are excited to announce our partnership between NuxGame’s Sportsbook and LSports’ Odds Services. 

“This partnership will allow us to offer a wider range of sports betting options and enhance the overall user experience for our customers. We believe that this partnership will bring great value to both companies and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

NuxGame hopes that by using LSports’ data offering, it can help sportsbook operators to boost both performance and betting turnover. 

Yoav Ziv, CRO at LSports, added: “Using LSports solutions, NuxGame will be able to step up its game in the sports betting ecosystem, offering its partners unparalleled sports betting data accuracy and the widest coverage in the industry. 

“Our unique technology and solutions like Betbooster and other front-end solutions will consolidate NuxGame’s position as one of the leading sportsbook platforms worldwide.”

