BETER ups esports coverage with Dota 2

BETER has strengthened its esports portfolio with the addition of Dota 2 tournaments, as well as live streaming, live data and odds for the games.

The Dota 2 tournaments, which will be conducted by ESportsBattle, will last 11 days each and will feature five teams – each of which consists of five players that have a 7000-8000 MMR ranking.

Evgeniy Bekker, BETER Esports General Manager, said: “Dota 2 is one of the most prestigious and popular games with millions of fans around the world, which is why we chose it as the fifth discipline to be added to our ESportsBattle tournaments.

“Our team has decades of experience, and used best practice to successfully launch the new tournaments, and we are happy to showcase it at ICE London. Don’t miss a chance to visit our stand, as we have a huge range of products in our esports portfolio to offer. This addition is the next step in our overall strategy for esports leadership.”

BETER has praised the addition of Dota 2 to its content portfolio, with the supplier already offering content from “more than 25,000 events each month across a full portfolio of popular disciplines such as efootball, ebasketball, ehockey, CS:GO”.

Bekker added: “ESportsBattle tournaments are operated based on, and comply with, the principles and rules of fair play, and we have implemented a robust policy surrounding this. Also, our team has the highest integrity control all over Tier-3 tournaments worldwide. That’s why all operators can be confident in the transparency of BETER’s events.

“All Dota 2 events are designed to meet the needs of next-gen players, and we look forward to seeing more brands roll-out our tournaments now that they include Dota 2.”