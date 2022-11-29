LSports sets out on new path with revamped visual identity

Share Facebook

LSports has entered a “new era” by revealing its new branding which, it believes, will better reflect the company’s values and long-term goals.

The new visual identity marks a shift away from the company’s previous blue and orange logo to one that is black and white. This, LSports said, is testament to the company’s growth in recent years, including its recent market entries and product launches.

Dotan Lazar, CEO and Co-Founder, outlined the rationale behind the changes, saying: “We’re entering a new era here at LSports. Our fresh look is our way to show our partners that we’ve grown. We’re sturdier, bigger, and more resilient than ever. We have always put our partners’ needs first and we’re thrilled to have them accompany us in our journey.

“Our new expression says it all – ‘Great sports businesses are built on great data’. LSports perseverance and achievements can only be credited to its partners’ success, as working together helps us move forward together.”

The fresh look will also be complemented by a set of “newly revised values”. LSports is confident that it will be able to show that its partners remain at the “centre of its operations” and will continue to offer its portfolio of engagement tools as it “pushes forward to a new age of technology”.

Earlier this month, LSports announced that it would be acquiring Poland-based sports data company STATSCORE for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition, which is said will take LSports “to new heights”, will help create “unique and personalised content” for its partners in addition to offering a wider range of granular play-by-play data and aggregated player and team stats.