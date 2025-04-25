Share Facebook

“We presented a modern alternative” says Nick Wright, CEO and Co-Founder of Midnite, on the close of his firm’s series-B funding round to net an additional $10m in capital.

The swift reply responds to the question of how you motivate investors to back a venture focused on competing in the ultra-saturated, cost heavy and cutthroat market of UK online gambling.

The market itself has buried many operators in their “challenger phase”, yet Wright is adamant that Midnite will become the UK’s market next Tier-1 brand, built by a “young dynamic product obsessed team that builds for a digitally native audience”.

Though most challengers have failed, Wright believes that Midnite is positioned to be the alternative that breaks the status-quo of the UK online gambling dominated by heritage retail-to-online brands and “web-1 ventures launched in the early 2000s”.

“Sky Bet was the last big challenger to make it work, an incredible success story, but that was years ago and a dot-com era, web-first product. In that period if you look at the dynamics of all consumer facing industries be it banking, music, streaming, dating, everything has changed but not for online gambling.”

“You can’t compare the level of craft of those consumer products compared to what we deliver as an industry, we are certain that there’s a big gap to fill.”

Wright details the alternative view backed by Raine Group, Play Ventures, and Discerning Capital.

“We’re a team that looks at the market not through the lens of legacy operations, but through how great consumer technology should work,” he explains.

This ethos has led the company to invest heavily in its own technology stack, rather than relying on third-party providers.

“You can’t outsource your way to a better user experience,” Wright asserts.

Tier-1 or die

The Mandate hasn’t been without its challenges. Building a platform in-house is time-consuming and capital intensive, but Wright is convinced it’s the only way to truly control the quality of the user journey. In an industry that has been historically complacent, especially in its casino offerings, Midnite’s ambition is to raise the bar significantly.

“When you look at what users expect from apps in banking, music or dating, it’s clear that iGaming is far behind. That’s the gap we’re closing.”

Midnite is not just aiming to participate in the UK market – it is aiming to lead it. With plans to become a £500m a year business, the brand has no interest in settling for a Tier-3 or Tier-2 operator position.

“We’re not here to build a middling business,” Wright states. “We’re building for scale, and building for dominance.”

A large part of that vision hinges on Midnite’s ability to connect with today’s digital natives, who span a broader demographic than often assumed.

“Digital natives aren’t just in their twenties anymore. We see engagement from 50-year-olds who expect seamless, intuitive, mobile-first experiences,” Wright points out. By crafting a brand that feels modern, fun and relevant, Midnite aims to cut through the noise of the market’s traditional stalwarts.

No Frankenstein

The brand’s youth has often been questioned, but Wright embraces that doubt. “A lot of people in the industry said this couldn’t be done,” he reflects. “Too regulated, too competitive, too expensive. But what we’re proving is that you can do it – if you think differently.”

Differentiation, for Midnite, means avoiding the “Frankenstein” model of cobbling together disparate software components. Instead, their platform is entirely proprietary, allowing for customisation and adaptability at scale.

This is particularly critical as the company prepares to enhance its in-house sportsbook and expand its AI-driven casino offering.

“We’ve already brought in talent like Zach Amin from Sky Bet to shape our sportsbook roadmap,” says Wright. “And our focus on gamification and personalisation in casino is going to make a real impact.”

What sets Midnite apart is not just their product, but their approach to scale. While many startups falter as they grow, overwhelmed by compliance costs and diminishing ROI, Midnite is leveraging AI and automation to maintain efficiency.

“We build big projects with small teams,” says Wright. “Modern tooling means you can do more with less, and we treat every cost as an opportunity to innovate.”

Midnite is paralleled with fintech unicorn disruptors like Monzo and Revolut, with leadership noting how they challenged incumbents by simply doing things better. “It’s Monzo to HSBC, Revolut to Barclays. In our case, we want to be the Robinhood of iGaming.”

The Unicorn Club

For now, Midnite remains laser-focused on the UK, but Wright doesn’t rule out future international expansion. “We’re not thinking about that just yet. But because it’s our tech, we’re well positioned to scale when the time is right.”

Ultimately, Wright believes that Midnite is already proving something vital to the sceptics of the UK gambling scene. “People said you can’t do this. You can’t break into a market this mature with a new brand. But we are doing it. We’re growing faster than anyone else in the UK market. The data speaks for itself.”

Wright’s conviction is clear: the future of gambling lies in experience-led innovation, not legacy momentum. And in a market as fiercely competitive as the UK, perhaps that’s exactly what it takes to win – “Our North Star hasn’t changed. We’re building the next generation operator – for the next generation of players.”