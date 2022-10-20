Snack Media sells UK sports network to Valnet

Share Facebook

Snack Media has announced that it has sold its UK sports publishing network to Canadian online media group Valnet Inc.

Dealmakers agreed on an undisclosed acquisition that will see Quebec-based Valnet take ownership of Snack Media’s proprietary ad-network that serves over 400 sports-specific websites.

Of strategic significance, Valnet will establish a foothold in the UK sports online media in which it will take control of Snack’s flagship properties of GiveMeSport.com, FootballFanCast.com and FootballLeagueWorld.com

Snack’s UK website will join a Valnet online portfolio which is made-up of high-coverage entertainment, gaming and consumer review portals that include Screen Rant, TheGamer, MovieWeb and HotCars.

Angel Berrocal, Group President at Valnet, said: “We are more than excited to welcome Snack Media into the family.

“Snack’s team is extremely talented and shares our values of being ‘humble and hungry’; together we will continue to grow all Snack brands exponentially and consolidate their position in the football and sports categories.”

Snack Media was founded in 2007 by Niall Coen and Martin Crawford as a ‘dedicated fan-first’ network for sports audiences.

Growing its network to 400 properties, it maintains one the largest UK sports audiences on Facebook servicing +25m followers.

Backing Valnet’s UK ambitions founder Niall Coen commented: “The business is in a great position and ready for a huge period of growth. We are excited about the benefits this acquisition can bring to our partners, the Snack Media business and the industry generally.

“For my part, I’m extremely pleased to be able to hand the reins to Valnet who share very similar values and strategy, therefore I have total trust in their abilities to guide the business through to its full potential.”