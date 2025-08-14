Share Facebook

Hub88 has launched its first Pick’Em product, branded as a simplified yet rapid engagement sports betting feature which looks to boost player engagement.

Pick’em88’s 50/50-style game – a format which is more popular over in the US – allows users to predict whether a player or team will go over or under a projected outcome.

Ollie Castleman, Managing Director at Hub88, said: “Building Pick’em88 is a strategic step forward for our platform. The format simplifies the sports betting experience without sacrificing entertainment or profitability.”

With a focus on simplicity, the product is said to remove complex odds and betting jargon, while still offering enough depth for experienced punters.

Pick’em88 can be integrated alongside a traditional sportsbook or operate as a standalone product, with operators able to customise the interface to fit their own branding.

“Through Odds88, we are delivering a data-driven format that fits perfectly within modern UX trends and player expectations,” Castleman continued. “This launch is a great example of our commitment to innovation and giving our partners access to flexible, high-conversion content.”

The company pointed to current market trends – including mobile-first design, gamification and socially shareable features – as factors which drove the development of this type of offering.

Odds88 Managing Director Will Fyler described the release as a “dynamic new way for players to engage with their favourite sports”.

He detailed: “By teaming up with Hub88, we’ve combined our market-leading sports data and odds expertise with their world-class aggregation platform. Together, we’ve created an innovative Pick’Em experience that delivers variety, excitement, and a new layer of interaction for sports fans everywhere.”

Recent moves

Hub88 has been expanding its aggregation platform in recent months, adding new content from suppliers such as Clawbuste and KA Gaming. Earlier this year, the company also launched its 24/7 live marble racing product.

Odds88, which was rebranded from TradeArt at the start of 2025, has been building out its sportsbook capabilities with features such as bet builders, cash-out with risk management and custom event creation.

The supplier also just announced the addition of MD Flyer last week as the company continues to build on recent momentum.