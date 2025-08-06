Share Facebook

Odds88 has appointed Will Fyler as its new Managing Director, as the company looks to build on recent momentum following its rebrand from TradeArt earlier this year.

Fyler joins the sports data platform with nearly two decades of experience in the betting sector, working in roles across trading, commercial strategy and product development.

He has held senior positions at Sporting Solutions – where he was most recently Chief Commercial Officer – as well as Spotlight Sports Group (SSG), TXODDS and Fitzdares.

In his new role, Fyler will lead Odds88’s strategic growth plans, with a particular focus on scaling the business globally and strengthening its position in the competitive sports data aggregation space.

“Odds88 is at the forefront of redefining how sports trading data is delivered, consumed and ultimately used to drive engagement,” Fyler said. “It is a business with bold ambitions to truly innovate at scale, which is what attracted me to the role.

“I am delighted to be joining such an agile and forward-thinking provider at this exciting time and look forward to solidifying Odds88’s position as a standout player in the industry.”

New beginnings

The appointment follows a period of change for the company, which has recently upgraded its odds feeds and AI-led trading tools in response to increasing demand from operators for flexible, real-time data solutions.

Fyler’s arrival also comes at a key time for Odds88 and its parent company, Yolo Group, as both he and CEO Lara Falzon step into new roles across the group’s B2B division.

“Will’s appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Odds88 – one defined by sharp commercial focus and bold product-focused thinking,” added Falzon.

“With both of us stepping into new roles within the Yolo B2B ecosystem, we are aligned on our priorities: driving performance through innovation, adaptability and strategic clarity.”

Since rebranding from TradeArt, Odds88 has shifted its focus towards growth in modular, API-driven sports data products, offering operators customisable odds feeds and advanced risk management features built around automation and scalability.

Fyler is now tasked with turning that product ambition into wider commercial success as the company looks to further expand its international footprint.