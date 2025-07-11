GR8 Tech emphasises need for speed with The Champion’s Playbook

GR8 Tech has strengthened its offering for sportsbook and online casino operators by introducing The Champion’s Playbook, described as a guide to increase uptime, speed and scalability.

The launch includes benchmark figures and performance targets based on data from the company’s large-scale betting operations, aiming to provide operators with practical, real-world reference points.

It also features a due diligence checklist developed from feedback across the industry. The goal is to give operators a clearer way to assess platform providers – helping them evaluate whether existing or potential partners can meet the technical demands of a highly competitive market.

Yevhen Krazhan, Chief Sales Officer at GR8 Tech, commented: “After hundreds of conversations with operators, I know exactly what’s broken in the industry. The checklist cuts through the sales pitch to the questions that actually matter.

“Use it on any provider, including GR8 Tech. The answers will separate the real heavyweights from the pretenders.”

Fully titled as ‘The Champion’s Playbook for High Performance’, GR8 Tech’s new guide focuses on three key pillars that the iGaming tech provider suggests are essential for operators within the industry – uptime, processing speed and scalability.

These factors are often seen as non-negotiables for brands looking to strengthen their handling of peak betting periods and high user volumes without suffering from service interruptions.

Furthermore, the Playbook explains how brands can convert backend performance into frontend impact, informing GR8 Tech’s partners on ways to minimise risks that lead to player churn and potential issues such as fraud while emphasising the need to build trust amongst players.

The Playbook also points to real events that have caused damage for operators in recent years, pointing to ESPN Bet’s apparent 26% downtime during one of the most prolific betting events of the year – March Madness.

Exploring the evidence of financial and reputational damages of events like these will allow GR8 Tech’s partners to avoid facing similar consequences by encouraging consistently seamless performances.

Embrace the challenge

Last month, GR8 Tech’s Chief Client Officer, Kateryna Pozdnysheva, spoke with SBC News to encourage operators to embrace the many challenges facing iGaming brands, with a positive attitude key to achieving impressive results.

She stated: “Mindset drives momentum, especially in an industry as high-pressure as ours. The right outlook creates urgency, clarity, and competitive focus. But besides thinking like a champion, you need to execute like one.”

The news comes just a few weeks after GR8 Tech leveraged its partnership with world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to launch a new cinematic video, entitled ‘Inspired to Greatness’.

This focused on the modern history of boxing from the 1960s to the 2020s and from Miami and New York to Usyk’s home city in Ukraine, as GR8 Tech continues to prioritise global growth.