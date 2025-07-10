Share Facebook

Flows has added Optimove’s Opti-X to its platform, looking to further build up its offering to operators following enhancements made earlier this year.

By partnering with Optimove, the group aims to enhance the ability for iGaming operators to craft real-time, tailored experiences that evolve with each player’s behavior.

Leveraging AI, the addition equips marketing teams to personalise communications according to a person’s usage.

Daniel de Souza, VP Commercial at Flows, who has also previously worked at Optimove, explained: “I can see the tangible benefits of connecting these tools. Operators gain greater flexibility to create personalised, fully connected experiences, driven by the power of Opti-X within the Flows ecosystem.

“The Opti-X platform is a powerful system, but when combined with Flows spin by spin level of data, operators can activate different strategies in real-time data. This will give the product teams freedom to move faster, smarter and bring more meaningful experiences to the end customer.”

The partnership comes on the heels of Flow’s rollout of FlowsPlay – a drag‑and‑drop, template‑based tool that lets teams build interactive and branded experiences, such as jackpot wheels, quizzes and badges, without the need for developers.

Flows Chief Product Officer, Andrew Doublesin, recently spoke to SBC News about how the product set a ‘new benchmark’ for how fast teams can deploy, customise and manage front-end gamified features.

He said: “We launched FlowsPlay after seeing many clients using Flows to build back-end logic for gamification features.

“However, they often still needed to develop the front-end separately, which meant extra time, resources, and technical input. On top of that, administration could sometimes feel less intuitive. We wanted to remove these barriers and provide a complete, end-to-end solution.”

Optimove has also kept busy this past month, having just inked a deal with EGT Digital to integrate its Positionless Marketing Platform onto EGT’s modular X-Nave platform. This now allows for operators to gain a consolidated solution to execute hyper-personalised marketing campaigns instantly and across channels.

Personalisation remains a key focal point for the brand. On the latest partnership with Flows, Matthew Gilbery, Director of Personalisation, said: “The real winners are iGaming operator marketing teams.

“Flows adds a powerful layer of agility to personalisation by connecting data, systems, and logic in real-time. Through its integration with Opti-X, marketing teams can launch hyper-personalised player experiences instantly, without relying on developers.”