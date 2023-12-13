Sportradar launches next-gen of tennis betting with TDI

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sportradar has partnered with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI) to access global data and streaming rights for betting, and media data rights, for all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events.

The new deal with TDI – a joint venture vehicle of ATP and ATP Media – will focus on driving commercial growth for the sport and enhancing fan engagement opportunities for the downstream market through the development of new betting and media products.

Carsten Koerl, Sportradar CEO, commented: “As the leading sports technology company, we are ideally positioned to deliver against ATP’s ambitious growth plans.

“This truly collaborative partnership will result, through the application of technologies, such as computer vision and AI, in the creation of engaging products and services as part of our ATP Service+ offering.

“This will allow us to effectively monetise the relationship, while delivering new ways for bettors and fans to experience the sport of tennis.”

From this month onwards, Sportradar’s ATP Service+ purpose-built suite of solutions offers new and dynamic ways for fans and bettors to engage with tennis via ‘next-generation, value-add products and services’ which utilise previously unavailable deep data.

In order to drive sportsbook performance for Sportradar’s global network of operator clients, ATP Service+ features include augmented streaming, transforming live streams with ‘immersive’ 3D animations, expanded in-play betting markets, short-form video highlights as well as personalised and targeted betting products.

Meanwhile, Sportradar will also create products for media, showcasing more in-depth statistical analysis and insights to inform and entertain fans, as well as utilise its OTT solution to stream live match coverage of the ATP Challenger Tour, via ATP’s Challenger TV.

The firm has also emphasised that the creation of a joint Tennis Innovation Lab will address emerging opportunities in the aim of supporting ATP’s vision to establish tennis as ‘the most technologically advanced sport in the world’.

“This is a landmark opportunity to realise our growth ambitions and deliver on our commitment to take the fan experience to the next level,” added David Lampitt, CEO of TDI.

“In partnership with Sportradar, we will develop and integrate advanced technologies to provide fans with a more immersive and entertaining experience.

“The partnership will be a catalyst for innovation to create unique growth opportunities across new global markets. Our aim is not only to deliver great enhancements for our existing fans but also attract a generation of new fans to the game.”