Olimpbet has announced its esports betting debut through a new partnership with Oddin.gg.

Olimpbet, a Kazakhstan-based operator, said the move underlines its commitment to delivering engaging experiences that will now ‘capture the hearts of esports fans’ in central Asia.

Marek Suchar, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Partnerships at Oddin.gg, stated: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Olimpbet as they lead the way in the Kazakhstan market.

“Olimpbet’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and their visionary approach align perfectly with our engagement approach. Together, we will revolutionise the esports betting landscape, providing an immersive and thrilling experience for bettors in Kazakhstan.”

Oddin.gg provides an iFrame solution, including trading and risk management capabilities. Olimpbet officially went live at the beginning of this month.

“At Olimpbet, we have always been driven by a passion for excellence and a commitment to anticipating the needs of our customers,” added Elena Meleshina, Marketing Director CIS, at Olimpbet.

“With the rapid growth of esports, it was only natural for us to embrace this exciting phenomenon and cater to the rising demand for esports betting.

“The iFrame provided by Oddin.gg encompasses all the essential components required for a truly captivating user experience. Additionally, the iFrame enables a swift go-to-market strategy which aligns perfectly with our goals.”

Whilst attending the SBC Summit North America in May, Oddin.gg CEO Vlastimil Venclik discussed the company’s business plans, providing some insights into esports betting trends and prospects.

“We see that globally there are not many bookmakers with an esports strategy and esports branding, and we are happy to help with this,” he explained.