Checkd rolls out Betting Hub updates at ‘busy time for sports betting’

Checkd Dev has announced an upgrade of its Betting Hub app as the conclusion of the 2022/23 football season takes place.

Developed by the igaming company’s tech division, the new Betting Hub version highlights include a quick search feature for the popular Smart Accas, enabling users to view results with one tap.

Checkd Dev MD, Adam Patton, said: “Taking on feedback and spotting key areas of improvements, we are delighted to roll out our new Betting Hub app updates, arriving at a busy time in the sports betting calendar.

“Through our proprietary technology, the latest additions will transform and elevate experiences for the sports betting community, with extra markets to choose from and new user interfaces.”

Further developments include trending accas, where users are presented with high-ranking Smart Acca selections packaged into multiple bets, the group explained.

The Betting Hub now supports more football markets including match corners, team corners and player fouls, which are now integrated into Match Centre and Smart Acca.

In addition, the app will also include each way betting for racing, with bets able to be placed and tracked within the app and notifies users if their bet has won or placed.

“Following a string of key partnerships in recent months, we expect the new version of our app to be a catalyst for continued growth and further extend our commercial success as we head into the third quarter of the year,” Patton concluded.

In further company news, former FSB business development lead Andrew Grimshaw has recently been appointed by Manchester-based Checkd Group as the new Commercial Director of Checkd Dev.

Grimshaw is now tasked with driving growth in both European and North American markets, particularly the latter, where Checkd Dev has been developing tech solutions for the wider group’s FlashPick brands, which have gone live in markets such as Ontario.