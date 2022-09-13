Checkd to launch FlashPicks in Ontario as Callum Broxton leads North American business

Share Facebook

Checkd Media Group has expanded into Canada’s new online gambling marketplace, as its FlashPicks portal is accredited an affiliate licence by AGCO – The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Securing its Ontario licence, Checkd announced that it had achieved a primary 2022 objective of launching FlashPicks in Canada ahead of the start of the new NFL season.

AGCO has qualified FlashPicks, Checkd’s flagship North American sports property, to meet its strict standards in promoting sports betting offers safely to Ontario audiences.

Launched at the start of 2022, FlashPicks aims to become North America’s leading sports betting player community covering all major US pro-sports leagues.

Checkd has underscored the rapid growth of FlashPicks on social media channels that has recorded “over 30 million organic Twitter impressions, as well as 250,000 unique visitors on the website.”

A subsequent update saw Checkd announce the promotion of Callum Broxton as Head of US operations. The former Head of Checkd’s media division, Broxton has been transferred to New York to lead the development and commercial strategy of North American assets.

“Ontario is an important sports betting market and one where there is a high bar in terms of meeting regulatory requirements,” said Broxton.

“To have gained our first licence in Canada is a major milestone, serving to underline the rapid progress since we launched FlashPicks in the US earlier this year. Our aim is to provide the community with stats and information that can inform their picks – and hopefully help create some winners.”

“On a personal note, six years on from first joining the company it’s a great privilege to head up Checkd’s international arm, just in time for the football season. We have some very exciting plans ahead… I can’t wait to get started.”