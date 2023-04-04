Swedish Alliance signals no change to Gambling Inspectorate

Share Facebook

Spelinspektionen, Sweden’s Gambling Inspectorate, will maintain the current size of its seven-member board of governance.

The decision has been approved by Sweden’s ‘Centre-Right Alliance’ government – a coalition formed by the four parties of the Swedish Moderates, Christian Democrats (CD), Liberal Party, and Centre Party.

The only change adopted by Spelinspektionen will see long-serving counsellor Per Håkansson appointed as Chairman of the Inspectorate.

Director General Camilla Rosenberg maintains her seat on the board, having renewed her leadership tenure of the inspectorate for a further year. Rosenberg has served as Director General of Swedish gambling since 2017, overseeing the inspectorate’s transformation from Lotteriinspektionen to Spelinspektionen as part of Sweden’s relaunch of its gambling market in 2019.

The board of Spelinspektionen will retain Madelaine Tunudd as senior counsellor, Hakan Wall as lead psychologist, Andreas Prochazka as legal counsel, and Fredrik Holmberg and Doris Högne Rydheim as senior advisors.

During 2023, Spelinspektionen will implement the market reforms of the ‘Enhanced Gambling Regulations Bill’, approved by the Riksdag at the close of 2022.

New measures include launching a licensing regime for B2B software suppliers, introducing ‘game-break’ measures on high-risk games, and consumer moderation warnings on gambling advertising.

Further directives see Spelinspektionen continue its evaluation of the Spelpaus.se self-exclusion scheme and determine how loot box rewards and incentives in video games should be regulated.

The board of Spelinspektionen will report to the Minister of Financial Markets, Niklas Wykman, who was appointed by the Alliance coalition to oversee gambling policy and industry oversight.