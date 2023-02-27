Spelinspektionen to host live inspection of Nordic Markets on 21 March

Spelinspektionen – Sweden’s gambling inspectorate, has called on all gambling policy stakeholders and industry leadership of Nordic gambling markets to join its ‘Live Seminar’ on 21 March 2023.

The event will be hosted at the Stockholm Waterfront from 10am-to-5pm and will provide the most comprehensive analysis of Nordic gambling market’s policy developments and wider issues impacting regulatory affairs.

“Together with cooperating authorities, industry organisations and other cooperating parties, the Inspectorate will provide a broad insight into current issues related to the governance of Nordic gambling markets,” Spelinspektionen noted.

“Areas covered will include; gambling liability, match-fixing, money laundering, illegal gambling, court practice and upcoming license reviews.”

Keynote presentations will feature Spelinspektionen leadership team presenting its first-hand analysis and insights of “Sweden’s gambling market four years following its reorganisation in 2018.”

The shared goals and contrasts of governing Nordic gambling markets will be outlined by Anders Dorph, the Director General of Spillemyndigheden, the Gambling Authority of Denmark.

Industry perspectives of the Nordic’s regulated and monopolised markets will be highlighted by Swedish trade bodies Branschföreningen för Onlinespel (BOS) and SPER.

Policy insights on problem gambling addiction, treatment and research will be showcased by Folkhälsomyndigheten and CAN – Norway’s Public Health Agency and Central Association for Alcohol and Narcotics Information.

The event will conclude with a panel on cooperation dynamics needed to combat match-fixing across Nordic sports, led by Sweden’s Police Authority and Riksidrottsförbundet (Sweden’s Sports Confederation) and Svenska Fotbollförbundet (Swedish FA).

Spelinspektionen has reassured that the seminar will be translated into English and will be subsequently made available on its website for international audiences.