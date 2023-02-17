MGA issues April deadline for licensable games to secure ‘Recognition Notices’

Share Facebook

The Malta Gambling Authority (MGA) has called for all ‘unrecognised’ game suppliers/distributors “to come forward and self-report their administrative non-compliance” by 14 April 2023.

The demand has been summoned as the regulator seeks to address all entities offering ‘licensable games’ in-or-from Malta without its due authorisation.

Game Authorisations provided by the Malta Gaming Act allow for businesses to offer licensable games in or from Malta under an authorisation issued by another member state of the EU or the EEA.

However, licensable games must be approved by a regulatory authority and offer safeguards ‘largely equivalent’ to those offered by Maltese law, and therefore require suppliers/distributors to apply to the MGA for a ‘recognition notice’.

As such, the MGA has given notice to any entity in breach of its requirements that they will have until April 14, 2023 to declare their non-compliance by submitting a response to [email protected]

The MGA outlined that it will “view self-reporting in this fashion as an act of disclosure and will be taken into account when the MGA makes any administrative decision regarding non-compliance.”

In a further enforcement update, the MGA informed that it had revoked the licence authorisation of BetDino Ltd, effective 18 January.

The enforcement was undertaken as BetDino had failed to settle MGA payments in a timely manner and had been uncompliant with its licensing obligations and other applicable laws for Malta businesses.