Cheryl Jones to lead Odds on Compliance European expansion

Eyeing a stronger presence in European markets, Odds on Compliance has appointed Cheryl Jones to coordinate its strategy in the continent.

Assuming the role of President of Odds on Compliance’s European Division, Jones brings extensive experience of the European betting and gaming sector to the company, having served in legal and compliance roles at five different companies.

Her latest role in this capacity was at Lady Luck Games, where she served as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer over the past year, also holding the same position a year prior at g.games.

Jones remarked: “Odds On Compliance has been a fixture in regulatory compliance in the US. I am excited to lead this European team in bringing their expertise and technology to our clients in Europe.”

In addition to her tenures at Lady Luck and g.games, Jones has worked at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) as Manager of QA and Technical Compliance for EMEA and Head of Legal and Regulatory Affairs, as well as heading regulatory and legal activities at NMi Metrology and Gaming.

Wales-based Jones’ hiring is the second of the year for Odds on Compliance, following the appointment of Mark Scrivo as Chief Technology Officer, as the group seeks to expand its presence outside of its native-US market.

Commenting on Jones’ addition to Odds on Compliance, CEO and Co-Founder Eric Frank said: “The European expansion of Odds On Compliance is an exciting moment in the company’s history. Cheryl’s experience, determination, and leadership will strengthen our position as the global leader in the compliance space.

“Cheryl’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to improve compliance makes her a great fit in the Odds On Compliance family.”