Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The leading events and media company SBC is excited to announce the return of its global betting and iGaming exhibition and conference, SBC Summit Barcelona, on 19-21 September.

Over 10,000 influential decision-makers, including 2,000 operator representatives and 1,000 affiliate representatives, will attend the show at the Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc. The event will showcase 300 top exhibitors and feature 80+ hours of conference content delivered by 450 of the industry’s most brilliant minds.

This year, due to popular demand after the overwhelming success of the event’s 2022 edition, SBC will double the size of the exhibition space. The enlarged area will cover an impressive 38,000 square metres, slightly bigger than Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium, which hosted the SBC Football Championship last year.

To help attendees easily locate and connect with the companies they are interested in, SBC will divide the exhibition floor into five distinct zones and run separate conference stages for each vertical. In addition to the zone-specific conference rooms, there will be two additional stages focused on Leadership and Global Gaming (Stage 1) and Sports Sponsorship and Player Protection (Stage 7).

Top industry leaders such as Adi Dhandhania (COO, North America Interactive, Bally’s Corporation), Jesper Svensson (CEO, Betsson Group), Maarja Pärt (CEO, Yolo Group), and Sam Sadi (CEO, LiveScore Group) will be among the speakers covering leadership issues.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “The feedback for this event has been extraordinarily positive, making it a must-attend show for the global sports betting and iGaming community. The 2023 floor plan is looking strong, even though the event is still nine months away, and we have already secured some top names as speakers. The Barcelona show covers every vertical, providing attendees with the opportunity to network with the right people, access top-quality products and content, and experience unforgettable moments!”

In the Sports Betting Zone, attendees will have the opportunity to discover innovative solutions from sports betting leaders such as 1xbet, Altenar, BetConstruct, Delasport, Digitain, Fast Track, IGP, Pinnacle, Soft2bet, Sportingtech, and Stats Perform.

The expert speaker lineup will include Anders Hauberg Nielsen (Global Head of Sportsbook, Betcris), Andreas Bardun (CEO, KTO Group), Andy Wright (SVP Trading, Fanatics), Endre Nesset (President, Coolbet), and Matt Scarrott (Director of Emerging Markets, BetVictor), who will discuss the current and future state of sports betting.

In the Casino & iGaming Zone, event visitors can learn about the keys to creating a successful casino offering by visiting exhibitors such as Alea Gaming, Amusnet Interactive, Codium, EGT Digital, Evoplay, Platipus Gaming, Smartsoft Gaming, Spribe and Softswiss.

Allan Auning-Hansen (CEO, CEGO/Spilnu.dk), Bernd Henning (Chief Casino Director, Bet3000), Jack Anthony (Head of Product, Eyas Gaming), Lucas Lebleu (Casino Director, Betcris), and Tim Parker (CEO, SuperSeven) will be among the panellists who will guide the attendees through the potential and the challenges of various casino products and innovations.

In the Payments & Compliance Zone, visitors can meet exhibitors such as Adyen, AstroPay, Aurum Solutions, BVNK, COLIBRIX, Emerchantpay, IDnow, ISX Financial, Payment Center, and Trustly.

Attendees of the Payment & Compliance conference stage will have the chance to hear from esteemed experts such as Agata Smilgin (Head of Payments, The Luck Factory), Alex Henderson (Chief Compliance Officer, Netbet), Isabelle Delisle (Head of Group Payments, Pinnacle) and Mickael Marceau (Director of Payment Solutions, Kindred Group).

The Affiliate, Media & Marketing Zone will be a hub of activity with operators, affiliates, and media showcasing their products. Exhibitors include 7StarsPartners, 247 Partners, Betcris, Betsson Group, Better Collective, BetWinner, Kaizen Gaming, MegaPari Partners, Pin-Up Global, TonyBet, and VBet.

The speaker lineup for this zone focused on affiliate marketing, SEO, and market research includes professionals such as Andrea Bellezza (VP of EU & Asia Pacific Markets, KaFe Rocks), Asbjørn Bieling-Hansen (Director of Paid Marketing, GIG), Caroline Broman (Head of SEO, Betsson Group), Dmitry Belianin (CCO, PMI), Peter Gunni (CCO, Traffic Lab), and Sebastian Erfurth (COO, Casino.online).

The Emerging Tech, Blockchain & Metaverse Zone will provide a unique opportunity to discuss the technologies shaking up the industry by introducing forward-thinking solutions. Exhibitors in this zone include Blockotech.com, CoinsPaid, CryptoSnack, Damex, and Incode.

One of the highlights of this zone will be the in-person keynote speech of metaverse trailblazer and best-selling author of ‘The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionise Everything,’ Matthew Ball.

Other tech-focused speakers in the impressive lineup include Nick Maroudas (Global CTO, Kwiff), Oron Barber (CEO, CoinPoint Group), Sten Andersen (Chief of Innovation & Future Affairs, ATG) and Stuart Morrison (CEO, Crypto Snack).

Other highlights are:



pre-event networking parties on Tuesday, official networking parties on Wednesday, closing networking parties on Thursday, and special invite-only VIP dinners at some of Barcelona’s most exclusive evening venues.

the SBC Awards ceremony, honouring this year’s top operators, affiliates, and suppliers from various industry verticals. A separate ticket is required.

the second SBC Summit Barcelona First Pitch competition for industry start-ups.

The SBC Summit Barcelona conference and exhibition is where global leaders in sports betting and iGaming assemble to discuss the industry’s future, exchange knowledge and build powerful connections.

Visit the official SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 website for more information on speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, media partners, and attendees.

You can purchase your full event pass at the Super Early Bird rate of €300, a 50% saving on the standard price of the ticket. The discount expires on 16 June.

SBC will offer free Operator and Affiliate passes to members of SBC Leaders and Affiliate Leaders. Fill in the forms (operator form, affiliate form) to get in touch with our Relationships team and find out more. Applications close on 31 August.

Contact [email protected] for details on exhibition and sponsorship opportunities.