UKGC to expand international reach & cooperation  

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has emphasised its commitment to working with international counterparts to improve the standards, protections, and shared knowledge of a “globalised and constantly evolving global gambling marketplace”.

The development of the Commission’s international remit is overseen by Jamie Wall, Senior Manager for International Regulatory Partnerships.

Wall revealed that the Commission had expanded its presence by working with regulators, governments, and law enforcement agencies to share best practices and collaborative action on various disciplines.

International cooperation is required for the Commission to meet its statutory objectives on tackling crime, monitoring unlicensed operators, the technical assurance of products and innovations and gathering best practices on player protections and consumer standards.

Walls noted: “As part of our continuous improvement drive, we are taking an increasingly active role on the international stage. This includes working with other regulators, governments, and law enforcement agencies to share best practices and take collaborative action on a range of activities.

“With the digital landscape continuously changing the way people gamble, and the ways in which operators promote gambling, we know that operators are now often holding licences across multiple jurisdictions and continents.

“Whilst historically we have always had close relationships with the more mature gambling regulators, we are now building further on these ties, whilst also forming new relationships within other emerging markets to ensure we can obtain and share a clearer picture of issues, trends and innovations.”

Initiatives have seen the Commission become “more heavily involved” in regulatory events on a global scale, including roundtables with a number of jurisdictions and speeches, such as Chief Executive Andrew Rhodes’ address to the 2022 International Association of Gaming Regulators conference.

Walls highlighted the need to increase two-way communication via signing more memorandum of understandings with other regulators whilst also sharing data, best practices and enforcement information.

The final step noted a deeper collaboration with other regulators on bilateral issues that are cross-jurisdictional to help secure tangible outcomes.

Moving ahead, Walls concluded: “We look forward to sharing more of the Commission’s work in this area along with collaborative action we are taking with fellow regulators.

“Expect to see more details of conferences and workshops we have been involved.”