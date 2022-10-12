ANJ relaunches gambling self-assessment service ‘Evalujeu’

Share Facebook

l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), France’s unified gambling regulator has relaunched ‘Evalujeu’ an online service that provides the public with self-evaluation tests on problem gambling.

Recognised as a ‘vital safety component of France’s gambling network’, Evalujeu has operated since 2015 helping the public evaluate their gambling habits.

The website allows users to answer questionnaires related to gambling and provides evaluated feedback informing users of potential harms and vulnerabilities.

Evalujeu has been programmed using the ‘Canadian Excessive Gambling Index’ (CPGI) to determine the users’ level of risk.

Dependent on the result, Evalujeu will provide personalised advice to help the user and ensure that “gambling is maintained at as a recreational practice”.

ANJ stated that it had revamped the service with a “new digital identity”, which will provide the public better access to questionnaires, surveys and gambling harm videos, alongside further available tools to prevent excessive gambling.

The service has also revised its self-assessment questionnaires to be specified for individual gambling verticals. ANJ further notified that it would launch a specific questionnaire for World Cup 2022.

In January, ANJ published its Action Plan to improve French Gambling’s safer gambling controls and safeguards, which will be developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Union of Family Associations.

2020 figures by French gambling market monitor L’Observatoire des Jeux determined that 1.4 million French players were at risk of gambling disorders, whilst approximately 400,00 players could be classified as pathological gamblers.