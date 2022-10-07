Industry leaders will gather at SBC Summit Latinoamérica to discuss the future of the region

The Leadership track at the SBC Summit Latinoamérica 2022 conference and exhibition is set to see some of the most influential executives and thought-leaders sharing their insights on the key issues shaping the future of the industry in the Latin American region.

The track is scheduled for the first day (Wednesday, November 2) of the event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida, and will open with a keynote speech from the acclaimed Argentinian sports journalist and Futbol Sites|Playmaker ambassador Juan Pablo Varsky.

Varsky will share his experience as a brand ambassador for Futbol Sites | Playmaker, discuss the VarskySports acquisition and share his expectations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

A panel comprising Lourdes Britto (General Director, Apuesta Total), Mara Ares (CEO, Ares Gaming Labs, and Ares Richmedia), and Lenin Castillo (Online CEO, Logrand Entertainment Group) will discuss the need for business practices that enforce and encourage equity, diversity, and inclusion. The panelists will also address how these elements impact the development of Latin America’s gambling and sports betting industry.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of event organizer SBC, said: “Our competitive industry heavily relies on leadership, and we are thrilled to have some of the most prominent senior industry executives and leaders speaking at SBC Summit Latinoamérica.”

Attention will then turn to the ‘How local partners pave the way for international operators?’ session. Industry CEOs will look into the M&A activity and trends, indicating that some of the most prominent global players are becoming increasingly interested in Latin America.

Panelists include Xabier Maribona (CEO, RETAbet Group), Paris Smith (CEO, Pinnacle), and JD Duarte (CEO, Betcris). Roberto Regianini (CEO, FBM Digital Systems) will moderate the panel stressing the need for partnerships with local operators and the importance of building early relationships with the companies that have the knowledge.

Completing the agenda is the Affiliate Leaders panel. Those focusing on how affiliates can succeed and build relationships in Latin America’s markets include Michael Daly (CEO, Catena Media), Jonas Cederholm (Founder and CEO, Game Lounge Group), Joaquín Gago (Founder and CEO, BetanDeal.com), and Marcos Oliveira (CMO, Clever Advertising). Claus Jansson (Head of Affiliate Marketing & Media Buying, Kaizen Gaming) will ask the questions and guide the discussion focusing on the dos and don’ts of entering LATAM markets.

Sojmark added: “It is great to see the industry’s brightest minds representing some of the biggest brands in our business willing to share their knowledge and experiences with the audience. This is not a given.”

Leadership is one of seven tracks making up the SBC Summit Latinoamerica agenda, alongside Regulatory and Player Protection, Sports Betting Innovation, Lotteries and iGaming, Marketing and Media, Payments, and Market Spotlight.

Delegates attending the event on November 1-3 will have access to an exhibition in which 50 leading companies active in the Latin American region will be showcasing their latest product innovations, along with a program of evening networking events in some of Miami’s best venues.

Find details of the event, including how to book your pass, at the SBC Summit Latinoamérica website.