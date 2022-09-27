888 deal enables Betsoft to launch in Romanian market

Share Facebook

Betsoft Gaming has secured another step in its European expansion plans, launching in Romania via a slots content arrangement with 888casino.

The agreement builds on a previous contract signed with 888 Holdings in 2021, expanding the content supplier’s presence into Romania, as well as activity in Italy, Spain and Sweden.

Betsoft is targeting integration of its titles across ‘key regulated’ European markets via its two-year long-partnership with 888, which operates both sports betting and casino businesses in Romania.

Anastasia Bauer, Head of Account Management, Betsoft Gaming, said: ‘We have been delighted with the smooth integration of our award-winning games across the 888 sites.

“Romania is an exciting growth market for us and one where we are already well-known, so we are looking forward to a very successful launch with 888.”

Titles covered as part of the expanded agreement include Primal Hunt, Stacked, Take the Bank and Book of Darkness, made available to players in Romania, which has been earmarked by Betsoft as ‘a burgeoning market for online gambling’.

Additionally, the partners intend to utilise welcome bonus offers, whilst 888 will offer Player Points via its 888 Club that can be redeemed for prizes.

As well as operating both its sportsbook and casino businesses in Romania, 888 has also targeted increased exposure in the country via a deal with Dinamo Bucharest FC.

“We are delighted to be hosting Betsoft’s dynamic and high-quality content titles for our Romanian players,” added Talya Benyamini, 888’s VP B2C Casino.

“Their localised releases help enhance our selection of innovative and exciting games as we continue the roll out of this partnership across our European sites, and we are looking forward to extending our partnership further around the world into the future.”