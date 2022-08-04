888 takes up ‘critical role’ in Dinamo Bucharest FC sponsorship

Share Facebook

888 has partnered with Romanian football team Dinamo Bucharest FC and will now become the club’s main sponsor.

Some of the online betting and gaming company ’s most renowned brands include William Hill, Mr Green and SI Sportsbook.

The firm will sponsor and co-create content to support the 18-time Liga I champions as the team aims to return to the top flight this season.

Furthermore, 888 branding is set to feature on the players’ shirts and training equipment, as well as throughout Stadionul Dinamo. Meanwhile, 888 will also create exclusive content for Dinamo’s YouTube channel.

“We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of Dinamo Bucharest, one of the most successful football clubs in Romania,” said Pedro Barreda Cabanillas, Director International Marketing & Head of Sponsorships.

“As a sizeable employer in Bucharest, and strongly committed to supporting our local communities and the Romania market, we are excited to support the team this season and play a key role in this chapter of its long history.”

888’s Romania office is less than 5 kilometres from Dinamo’s stadium and the club has outlined that it plays a ‘critical role in developing unique and differentiated products’ as part of a content leadership strategy.

Vlad Iacob, General Manager of Dinamo Bucharest FC, added: “We are pleased to welcome 888 as our main sponsor ahead of the start of the upcoming season, which begins this weekend.

“With deep ties to Bucharest and Romania, 888 shares our desire for Dinamo to succeed and get promoted to Liga I this season. We look forward to working with the team in the coming months.”

The sponsorship represents one of several platforms in the country where 888 will begin to showcase its new global brand positioning – Made To Play – in the coming months.