Strafe.com to offer esports insights to an ‘eagerly-awaiting’ Dutch crowd

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Esports affiliate, Strafe.com, has expanded its global provision in opening its doors to the Dutch market.

The expansion allows esports enthusiasts from the Netherlands access to daily content, news and reviews from the platform.

Towards the start of 2022, Strafe.com added German, Japanese and Swedish to its list of available languages in a bid for its content to reach a broader audience.

The esports firm has underlined that it wants to now offer its insights and views on the industry to an ‘eagerly-awaiting’ Dutch crowd.

“Strafe.com accommodates bettors from all sorts of betting backgrounds and igaming interests,” the company said in a statement.

“No longer can Strafe.com be considered a one-trick pony; instead, you can expect to find all of your online betting and wagering needs met under one roof.”

Described as a ‘stepping stone on the Strafe.com roadmap’, the firm continues to work on its global offering, which has recently seen the addition of sports betting, strategy guides and online casino reviews, to name a few.